A pair of sides that have yet to lose in the competition square off when Slovakia takes on Sweden in a UEFA Euro 2020 Group E matchup on Friday. The tournament had been postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Undermanned Sweden (0-0-1) had a tough matchup with Spain but fought to a scoreless draw in the opener as goalkeeper Robin Olsen made five saves. Slovakia (1-0-0) started Euro 2020 hot with a 2-1 victory over Poland as it got an own goal and a score from Milan Skriniar.

Sweden vs. Slovakia spread: Sweden -0.5 (-120)



Sweden vs. Slovakia over-under: 2.5 goals (over 2.5, under -160)

Sweden vs. Slovakia money line: Sweden -120, Slovakia +380, Draw +225

SWE: Is 7-4-1 in its last 12 matches dating back to October 2020

SLO: Is 4-4-6 in its last 14 matches going back to last September



Why you should back Sweden

Sweden is 3-0-2 all-time against Slovakia, dating back to May 1996. The Swedes received good news this week when winger Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Mattias Svanberg tested negative for COVID-19 and will be allowed to rejoin the team after missing the game against Spain. Kulusevski gives Sweden some firepower when he is in the lineup, and has 17 goals in 89 professional appearances for Atalanta, Parma and Juventus. The 21-year-old has one goal in 13 appearances for Sweden.

Forward Marcus Berg, 34, has also given the Swedes consistent offense, and registered two goals in three friendlies prior to the tournament. His goal in the fourth minute helped Sweden post a 1-0 win over Estonia in a March 31 friendly. In 87 appearances for the Swedes, he has posted 24 goals. This past season, Berg played for Krasnodar of the Russian Premier League and scored nine goals in 15 appearances.

Why you should back Slovakia

Slovakia pulled off a stunner in the opener by downing a heavily-favored Polish side, but will again face stiff competition against Sweden. Slovakia, however, has been on quite a roll since the start of the year, going 2-0-4 since March 24. Slovakia is 4-1-4 since defeating Northern Ireland 2-1 in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying on Nov. 12. In a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match against Russia on March 30, Slovakia got goals from Milan Skriniar and Robert Mak to pull off a 2-1 victory.

Skriniar has been a big part of Slovakia's success. Besides scoring what proved to be the winning goal against Poland on Monday, he has registered three goals in the past five matches as a defender. The 26-year-old has played in 41 matches overall for Slovakia, scoring three goals. In his 10-year career he has played for four club teams, including Inter Milan of Serie A the past four seasons. In 306 career appearances, he has recorded 21 goals.

