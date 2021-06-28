The final spot in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals is up for grabs on Tuesday when Sweden battles Ukraine at Hampden Park in Scotland. Sweden enters Tuesday's match full of confidence after going unbeaten in the group stage. Ukraine, meanwhile, managed to advance to the knockout stage despite losing two of its three matches in the group stage.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Sweden is the +145 money-line favorite (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest Ukraine vs. Sweden odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Sweden vs. Ukraine spread: Sweden -0.5 (+130)

Sweden vs. Ukraine over-under: 2.5 goals

Sweden vs. Ukraine money line: Sweden +145, Ukraine +220, Draw +200

SWE: Sweden has scored two or more goals in three of its last five games

UKR: Ukraine is making just its second appearance in the knockout stage at the European Championships

Why you should back Sweden

The Swedes struggled to find the net early in the group stage, but they exploded for three goals in their 3-2 victory over Poland in the group stage finale. Emil Forsberg scored two goals in that victory and he's found the back of the net 12 times in 61 matches for the national team. Sweden has scored a total of 18 goals in its last 10 games overall.

In addition to an efficient offense, Sweden features a disciplined defense. In fact, Sweden has recorded a shutout in two of its first three games at Euro 2020. The Swedes kept Spain off the scoresheet in the opening match of the group stage despite La Roja having over 85 percent of possession.

Why you should back Ukraine

The Ukrainians take on the hard-working personality of manager Andriy Shevchenko, the national team's all-time leading scorer and the 2004 Ballon d'Or winner. Despite losing 1-0 to Austria in the group stage finale, the Ukrainians will enter Tuesday's contest confident they can pull off the upset. They'll need strong play from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk, both of whom have scored in three of their last four international matches.

Yarmolenko has scored 42 goals for Ukraine, six behind Ukraine's record scorer Shevchenko. Yaremchuk's goal against North Macedonia was his 10th goal for the national team, making him just the eighth Ukrainian goalscorer to reach double figures. Ukraine and Sweden last met at the European Championships in 2012, with Ukraine securing a come from behind 2-1 victory.

