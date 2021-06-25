The knockout phase of Euro 2020 kicks off Saturday with a matchup between Wales and Denmark in Amsterdam. The Danes have been propelled by raw emotion and used it to finish second in Group B despite losing their first two games. Denmark's Euro 2020 opener was marred by the devastating collapse of star Christian Eriksen, and it lost 1-0 to Finland after the game resumed. It followed that with a respectable 2-1 loss to world No. 1 Belgium, then ripped Russia 4-1 on Monday to advance. Wales comes in off a 1-0 loss to Italy after beating Turkey 2-0 and tying Switzerland 1-1.

Wales vs. Denmark spread: Denmark -0.5 (-130)

Wales vs. Denmark over-under: 2.5 goals

Wales vs. Denmark money line: Wales +380, Denmark -118, Draw +230

WAL: Gareth Bale has scored 112 goals in 224 starts over his past 10 club seasons

DEN: Kasper Schmeichel posted 17 clean sheets for Leicester City last season

Why you should back Denmark

Eriksen's absence after his cardiac arrest is a clear blow, but the Danes have turned the emotion in their favor and have plenty of talented players. And the team's strength is its defense, with reliable Kasper Schmeichel guarding the net behind excellent backs Andreas Christensen and Simon Kjaer. Aside from the opener against Finland, when it was clearly out of sorts from the Eriksen incident, Denmark has not lost to a team other than Belgium (three times) since the start of 2020. It is 10-2-4 with a 33-11 goal advantage and eight clean sheets in that span.

The 2-0 victory against Turkey is the only time Wales has scored multiple goals in its nine games in 2021 (3-2-4). The Danes have scored at least twice in five of their eight over the same span. With Eriksen out, Barcelona's Martin Braithwaite and RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen will be the leaders of the attack. Poulsen has scored in the past two games, and 20-year-old Mikkel Damsgaard also had a goal against Russia, his fourth in six games with the national team.

Why you should back Wales

The Welsh don't have a ton of experience in major tournaments, but they can make noise when they get the chance. They made the semifinals at Euro 2016, bowing out to eventual champion Portugal. The presence of Gareth Bale gives them confidence and a chance to beat anyone. The striker is 31 now, but he still shows the flashes of brilliance that made him one of the world's most dangerous players. He didn't score in the win against Turkey, but he assisted on both goals. Aaron Ramsey did score in that match and has been a critical piece to the attack.

Ramsey, who has three goals in his last seven matches for Wales, and Kieffer Moore, with four in his last 10, are strong complements to Bale. Defenders Ben Davies and Joe Rodon have a strong working relationship from playing together at Tottenham and provide strong cover for veteran Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. Wales' four losses since the start of 2020 are to top-seven teams Italy, France, Belgium and England. It allowed 10 goals in those games but is otherwise 8-4-0 in that span, scoring just 12 goals but posting 10 clean sheets.

