It's a matchup between two of the world's top 20 teams when Wales and Switzerland square off on Saturday in their group-stage openers of the 2021 UEFA European Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan. Originally scheduled as UEFA Euro 2020, the quadrennial event was postponed for almost a year by the pandemic. Switzerland is 13th in the FIFA world rankings and has won six straight games, including a 2-1 victory against the USA in a May friendly. Wales is ranked 17th and is 5-3-2 in its past 10 matches, with the losses coming against the world's top two teams, No. 1 Belgium and No. 2 France.

Wales vs. Switzerland spread: Switzerland -0.5

Wales vs. Switzerland over-under: 1.5 goals

Wales vs. Switzerland money line: Wales +300, Switzerland +114, Draw +200

WAL: Gareth Bale has 33 goals in 92 appearances with the national team

SWI: Hari Seferovic has 50 goals over the past three years with Benfica

Why you should back Switzerland

The Swiss are the more talented team and will be on their toes to avoid an early setback in a tough group that also includes Italy and Turkey. The core players compete for some of the world's top teams, led by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool. Deni Zakaria should start alongside them in midfield and is one of four Borussia Monchengladbach standouts who play key roles. Hari Seferovic, who had 22 goals in 31 league matches for Benfica, and Breel Embolo, who had five league goals for Monchengladbach, are solid finishers up top.

Mario Gavranovic, who had a hat trick in a 7-0 thrashing of Liechtenstein in the final tuneup on June 3, could start alongside Seferovic this weekend. He had 17 goals in 27 matches for Dinamo Zagreb last season. Switzerland averaged 2.4 goals per game in qualifying, being held off the score sheet only once. Switzerland should see its share of chances as Wales yields possession and tries to counter-attack.

Why you should back Wales

The Welsh don't make major tournament appearances too often, but they tend to make noise when they do. They reached the semifinals at Euro 2016 before losing to eventual winner Portugal and made the quarterfinals in their only World Cup appearance in 1958. Switzerland does not have a great history at the Euros, reaching the quarterfinals in 2016 and bowing out in the group stage in its previous three appearances. The Swiss defense has had issues, yielding four goals in five games in 2021, and the team was 0-3-4 before its current six-game win streak.

Gareth Bale remains a brilliant striker at age 31 and can exploit any defense. He should get opportunities on the counter-attack, and he had 15 goals in 32 appearances (18 starts) for Tottenham this season. Kieffer Moore, who scored 20 for Cardiff City, has two goals and an assist in four Euro matches. Aaron Ramsey (two goals in two games) and Daniel James also have the talent to make an impact on the counter.

