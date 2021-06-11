Finland will open its first major tournament with a tough match on Saturday when it visits Parken Stadium in Copenhagen to face Denmark in a 2021 UEFA European Championship group-stage match. Originally scheduled as the 2020 Euro, the quadrennial tournament is starting almost a year late because of the pandemic. The Finns went 6-0-4 in their 10 matches to finish second in their qualifying group, but they are on a six-game winless streak. The Danes were unbeaten (4-0-4) in their eight matches but finished a point behind Switzerland in their group. They enter Saturday's showdown unbeaten in their last five matches.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. Denmark is the -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Finland vs. Denmark odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total goals is 2.5. Before you lock in any Denmark vs. Finland picks, be sure to see the UEFA Euro 2021 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Finland vs. Denmark. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are some betting lines and trends for Denmark vs. Finland:

Finland vs. Denmark spread: Denmark -1.5

Finland vs. Denmark over-under: 2.5 goals

Finland vs. Denmark money line: Finland +800, Denmark -250, Draw +300

Finland: Teemu Pukki has scored 66 goals over the past three seasons with Norwich City

Denmark: The Danes won Euro 1992 after being added as a replacement for Yugoslavia

Why you should back Denmark

Denmark is a far superior team and ranks 10th in the world, 44 spots ahead of Finland. It is 9-1-2 in its past 12 matches, with the only loss coming at the hands of No. 1 Belgium and one of the draws coming against a formidable Germany squad. It outscored opponents 23-6 in qualifying, while Finland was just plus-6 in goal differential (16-10). The Danes are particularly strong on defense, and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had 17 clean sheets with Leicester City this season. He had four in seven qualifying matches, but he faced an average of just two shots on target per game.

That's because of the strong defense in front of him, led by the pairing of Chelsea's Andreas Christensen and captain Simon Kjaer of AC Milan. Midfielders Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney hound attackers in the midfield, and the Danes can put up plenty of goals. They have outscored opponents 31-6 in their last 12 games, led by playmaker Christian Eriksen, who had five goals in seven qualifying matches.

Why you should back Finland

The Finns come into the group stage playing with house money and should be playing like they have nothing to lose. The team has had its struggles, but it has plenty of talent and experience. It is a tight squad that includes several players who qualified for the Under-21 European Championships in 2009 under current national-team manager Markku Kanerva. The team has lost three-straight friendlies but is 4-2-2 in its last eight competitive matches.

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki has 30 goals in 91 matches and is the all-time leading scorer for the national team. He has been dealing with an ankle issue but should be ready. He has 10 goals in eight qualifying matches. Tim Sparv will play a key role as a defensive midfielder, while Glen Kamara of Rangers controls the flow in the middle. There will be plenty of international experience, with Paulus Arajuuri, Joona Toivio and Jukka Raitala boasting a combined 166 appearances.

How to make Finland vs. Denmark Euro 2020 picks

Now, Green has taken a deep look into the Finland vs. Denmark matchup. He is leaning over on the goal total (2.5) and has two best bets that offer plus-money payouts. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Finland vs. Denmark? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Denmark vs. Finland, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.