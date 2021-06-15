Wales was less than impressive in its opener of the 2020 UEFA European Championship, settling for a 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Saturday. The Welsh, who reached the semifinals of the UEFA Euro in 2016, hope for a better result when they face Turkey on Wednesday. The Turks are looking to bounce back after suffering a 3-0 loss against Italy in their opener.

Kickoff from Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan is scheduled for noon ET. The latest Turkey vs. Wales odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Turkey as the 0.5-goal and +140 money-line favorites, while the over-under for total goals scored is 1.5.

Turkey vs. Wales spread: Turkey -0.5

Turkey vs. Wales over-under: 1.5 goals

Turkey vs. Wales moneyline: Turkey +140, Wales +235, Draw +200

TUR: Turkey's loss to Italy ended its six-game unbeaten streak

WAL: Winger Gareth Bale has gone 12 straight international matches without a goal



Why you should back Turkey

Turkey kept Italy off the scoreboard in the first half on Friday, but an own goal in the 54th minute put the Turks behind and they never recovered. They're likely to revert back to the form they displayed prior to the match, when they played strong, tight defense. Turkey played three friendlies before the tournament, holding Azerbaijan to one goal while posting clean sheets against Guinea and Moldova.

Despite his age, veteran forward Burak Yilmaz still is capable of putting some fear into opposing defenses. The 35-year-old, who is one of only three players returning from the Euro 2016 team, has averaged a goal every two games over his career. Yilmaz helped Lille to the French Ligue 1 title this past season, scoring a team-high 16 goals to tie for fourth in the league.

Why you should back Wales

Wales will be hungry, as a comfortable victory likely would punch the team's ticket to the Round of 16. A goal by Kieffer Moore would go a long way toward helping the Welsh accomplish their goal. Wales has recorded four victories and a pair of draws over the six matches in which the 28-year-old has scored, including Saturday's 1-1 deadlock against Switzerland.

Moore had a strong first season with Cardiff City of the English League Championship in 2020-21, finishing fourth in the league with a team-high 20 goals. Bale is overdue to score, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him end his slump with multiple goals on Wednesday. The 31-year-old is Wales' all-time leader with 33 career goals.

