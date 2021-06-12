North Macedonia is in its first major international tournament and faces a familiar foe on Sunday when it takes on Austria in a 2020 UEFA European Championship group-stage match. Austria won both meetings between the teams in qualifying for Euro 2020, which is starting almost a year late because of the pandemic. Austria was the runner-up in the qualifying group, going 6-1-3, while North Macedonia finished third (4-2-4) and advanced by beating Kosovo and Georgia in playoff matches. Austria, which won the qualifying matchups 4-1 and 2-1, is ranked 23rd in the world, while North Macedonia is 62nd.

Austria vs. North Macedonia spread: Austria -0.5 (-140)

Austria vs. North Macedonia over-under: 2.5 goals (under -170, over +140)

Austria vs. North Macedonia money line: Austria -130, North Macedonia +440, Draw +230

Austria: David Alaba led the Bundesliga in passes into the final third (232) with Bayern Munich.

North Macedonia: Goran Pandev is the team's all-time leading scorer with 37 goals in 119 matches.

Why you should back Austria

The Austrians come in with the confidence of having beaten their foes twice already, and they have one of the world's best players in David Alaba. The 28-year-old defender is a supreme passer and plays a key role in the Austrian attack. Alaba had the highest progressive passing distance in the Bundesliga by an outfield player and completed 85 percent of his long passes for league champion Bayern Munich. He is moving to Real Madrid after winning 28 trophies with the German powerhouse.

The squad is also strong in midfield, with Marcel Sabitzer, Xaver Schlager and Stefan Lainer able to control the ball for long stretches. Lainer and Alaba both scored in the most recent match with North Macedonia. Striker Marko Arnautovic scored twice in the 4-1 victory and had four goals in the 10 qualifying games. Konrad Laimer led the team with three assists and also had a goal. Martin Hinteregger, Aleksandar Dragovic and Alaba lead a defense that should be able to stop a North Macedonia team with few players who pose a major risk.

Why you should back North Macedonia

The squad has only been an official member of FIFA since 1994, but it has had some notable victories. The most shocking was a 2-1 victory against traditional world power Germany in a March World Cup qualifying match. That was part of its current four-game unbeaten run where it has outscored opponents 12-2. It has gone 7-4-2 over the past two years, scoring 26 goals and allowing 14. It fought hard in the most recent matchup with Austria, and manager Igor Angelovski has had more than 18 months to plan further adjustments.

Veteran striker Goran Pandev is 37 years old, but he remains a dangerous finisher and his leadership will play a key role. He had two goals and an assist in nine qualifying matches and had a hand in 10 goals with Genoa in Italy's Serie A. He will get support from Ejif Elmas and Enis Bardhi, who could cause trouble for the Austrian defense. It yielded nine goals in 10 qualifying matches. The 21-year-old Elmas is an exciting young player and has five goals in 25 matches for the national team, while Bardhi has five in 32 appearances.

