Croatia will battle for its tournament life when it faces Czech Republic on Friday in a 2020 UEFA European Championship group-stage match in Glasgow. A loss would eliminate Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, from Euro 2020, which was postponed for almost a year because of the pandemic. Croatia battled to a 1-0 loss to England in its opener, and while it has lost some significant pieces from that World Cup run, it remains a dangerous team in the 2020 Euro. Czech Republic was impressive in its 2-0 victory against Scotland, with striker Patrik Schick looking like one of the best players in the tournament.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. Croatia is the +118 favorite (risk $100 to win $118) in the latest Croatia vs. Czech Republic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Czech Republic vs. Croatia picks or 2020 Euro predictions, you have to see what European soccer insider Martin Green is saying.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season. He's having a great Euro 2020 as well, with his picks generating over $500 in profit for $100 bettors through Wednesday's action. Green has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Croatia vs Czech Republic. You can head to SportsLine to see his expert picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Czech Republic vs Croatia:

Croatia vs. Czech Republic spread: Croatia -0.5 (+110)

Croatia vs. Czech Republic over-under: 2.5 goals (over +130, under -160)

Croatia vs. Czech Republic money line: Croatia +118, Czech Republic +255, Draw +220

Croatia: Ivan Perisic has 28 goals and 18 assists in his 10-year national-team career.

Czech Republic: Patrik Schick has 12 goals in 25 international matches (19 starts).



Why you should back Croatia

The Croats have not lost their second game of a major tournament in their last 10 such matches (6-0-4). They rank 16th in the FIFA world rankings while Czech Republic is 40th. They are favored in the Euro 2020 odds because they are the more talented team. Captain Luka Modric remains one of the world's top midfielders and has instincts few players can match. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner puts his teammates in position to make plays. He completed more than seven progressive passes per game and created more than three shots per 90 minutes with La Liga runner-up Real Madrid.

Modric is joined by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) and Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) to form one of the world's top midfields. They have several options to take advantage of, with Ante Rebic and Ivan Perisic strong attackers down the wings. Rebic had 11 goals with AC Milan, while Perisic has four goals and four assists in Croatia's 11 matches. Bruno Petkovic, who had 14 goals with Dinamo Zagreb last season, also has scored four and set up four in his 10 matches in 2021. The teams have met just three times, but Croatia is unbeaten against Czech Republic (2-0-1).

Why you should back Czech Republic

Schick was a one-man wrecking crew in the opener against Scotland, scoring what is likely to be the goal of the tournament to provide the winning margin. The 25-year-old had nine goals in 20 starts with Bayern Leverkusen and has seven in nine matches for the national team in 2021 competitions. He should find openings against a Croatia team that has two clean sheets in its last 15 games.

The Czechs also have an excellent midfielder in Tomas Soucek, who scored 10 goals in the English Premier League with West Ham United. Defender Vladimir Coufal had seven assists alongside him to help the Hammers to a sixth-place finish. Highly rated 18-year-old Adam Hlozek, who scored 15 goals in 19 games with Sparta Prague, could give the Czechs a jolt, likely off the bench. The Czechs played to a 1-1 draw with world No. 1 Belgium in March, and they will be motivated to advance to the knockout stage before facing England next week.

How to make Croatia vs. Czech Republic Euro 2020 picks

Green has taken an intensive look at the Croatia vs. Czech Republic matchup. He is leaning under on the goal total (2.5) and has two strong best bets, including one with a significant plus-money payout. He's only sharing those picks on SportsLine.

So who wins Croatia vs. Czech Republic in Friday's Euro 2020 matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Czech Republic vs. Croatia Euro 2020 match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.