The Netherlands will try to keep rolling Sunday when it takes on a resilient Czech Republic squad in the Round of 16 in the 2020 European Championships. The Dutch were one of three teams, along with Belgium and Italy, to win all three games in the Euro 2020 group stage, beating Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia. The Czech Republic advanced as a third-place team after beating Scotland, tying Croatia and losing to England. It will be a contrast in styles, as the Czechs take a cautious approach that will try to neutralize a dynamic Dutch attack.

Kickoff from Budapest is set for noon ET. The Netherlands is the -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Netherlands vs. Czech Republic odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic spread: Netherlands -0.5 (-145)

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic over-under: 2.5 goals (over -120, under -110)

Netherlands vs. Czech Republic money line: Czech Republic +450, Netherlands -150, Draw +270

Netherlands: Memphis Depay has 58 goals over the last four seasons with Lyon in Ligue 1.

Czech Republic: Patrik Schick has 19 goals in 35 Bundesliga starts the past two seasons.

Why you should back Netherlands

The Dutch outscored their opponents 8-2 in the group stage and went 6-1-1 with a 24-7 goal advantage in qualifying. They come in on a seven-game unbeaten run (6-1-0), with 22 goals while allowing four and posting five clean sheets. The defense seems to have found its way without injured leader Virgil Van Dijk, posting consecutive shutouts after a late hiccup against Ukraine. Maarten Stekelenburg, the oldest player in the event at 39, was the goalkeeper for the team's 2010 World Cup final run. He had six clean sheets in 12 starts with Ajax last season.

The Netherlands has the clear advantage in talent, with Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen and Wout Weghorst all capable scorers. Georginio Wijnaldum and Frenkie de Jong control the action from the midfield, and Marten de Roon battles at both ends. Wijnaldum has 11 goals in his last 12 international matches, while Depay has scored 11 and set up 10 in his last 11. Wijnaldum had three goals to tie for the tournament lead in the group stage, while Depay and defender Denzel Dumfries each scored twice. The Dutch have scored at least two goals in 10 straight games.

Why you should back Czech Republic

The Czechs don't have the same level of talent, but they are always tough to beat. Outside a 4-0 loss to a potent Italy squad in a June friendly, they have been in every game this year. They played to a group-stage draw with a tough Croatia squad and tied world No. 1 Belgium 1-1 in World Cup qualifying in March. They are 5-2-3 in their last 10, with the losses to Italy, Wales and England. The Czech Republic has a 5-3-3 edge in the all-time series, with consecutive victories. The past two Euro meetings, in 2004 and 2015, have ended in 3-2 victories for the Czechs.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick is one of the five players with three goals in the tournament, and he can cause headaches for the Dutch defense. He dominated the opener against Scotland, scoring on a precision header before a brilliant strike from the halfway line to seal the 2-0 victory. The 25-year-old had nine goals in 20 league starts and has eight in his last 11 matches with the Czechs. Tomas Soucek, who had 10 goals with West Ham, also plays a key role, and the Czechs are imposing physically, making them dangerous on set pieces.

