The 2020 UEFA European Championship continues on Monday with an intriguing Group C match. North Macedonia and the Netherlands square off in Amsterdam, with pride on the line. The Netherlands have won both of their matches up to this point in Euro 2020, with North Macedonia looking for its first Euro 2020 victory.

Kickoff from Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. The latest North Macedonia vs. Netherlands odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Netherlands as 1.5-goal and -355 money-line favorites (risk $355 to win $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is 3.5.

North Macedonia vs. Netherlands spread: Netherlands -1.5

North Macedonia vs. Netherlands money-line: Netherlands -355, North Macedonia +1100, Draw +450



North Macedonia vs. Netherlands over-under: 2.5 goals

NM: North Macedonia has 44 percent possession rate in Euro 2020

NET: Netherlands advanced to the Euro knockout round for first time since 2008



Why you should back North Macedonia

North Macedonia plays an aggressive style that many teams with their talent level wouldn't deploy. They don't shy away from attacking on the offensive side, and that puts pressure on their opponents. That led manager Igor Angelovski to praise his side after an inspired effort against Ukraine.

Beyond their style and the potential to flummox any opponent, Goran Pandev is a significant factor. Pandev scored against Austria and is performing well. In addition, he is the all-time leading scorer for North Macedonia and Pandev is set to retire from national team play following the tournament. His teammates could be inspired to give their finest effort as a result.

Why you should back Netherlands

The Netherlands are flush with offensive-minded forwards, making this a potentially juicy matchup. Even if the Dutch elect to take it easy with some of their stars in a match that doesn't have much meaning in the grand scheme of things, they should benefit from North Macedonia's sometimes faulty defense. North Macedonia deploys a high-variance style that attacks offensively, but that leaves them vulnerable on the backend. Netherlands fullback Denzel Dumfries has been one of the more effective players in the entire tournament, and the Dutch have a significant depth advantage.

Beyond that, they seemingly found a few things that were effective in a relatively dominant victory over Austria, making up for a shaky performance against Ukraine. The opener drew criticism for manager Frank de Boer, but this is a tune-up performance, and the market reflects that with sky-high expectations for the Dutch.

