Teams looking to rebound from a disappointing loss meet when Ukraine takes on North Macedonia in a UEFA Euro 2020 Group C matchup on Thursday. Ukraine fell behind by a pair of goals early before battling back, but ultimately fell 3-2 to the Netherlands on Sunday. That same day, North Macedonia dropped a 3-1 decision to Austria. This will be the first meeting between the nations since Ukraine posted a 2-0 win in 2015.

Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. ET at National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. Ukraine is listed as the -140 (risk $140 to win $100) favorite on the money-line, while North Macedonia is +420 in the latest Ukraine vs. North Macedonia odds at William Hill Sportsbook. A draw would return +255 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any North Macedonia vs. Ukraine picks, make sure you check out the Euro 2020 predictions and best bets from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Ukraine vs North Macedonia at Euro 2020 and locked in his best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for North Macedonia vs Ukraine:

Ukraine vs. North Macedonia spread: Ukraine -0.5 (-140)



Ukraine vs. North Macedonia over-under: 2.5 goals

Ukraine vs. North Macedonia money line: Ukraine -140, North Macedonia +420, Draw +255

UKR: Ukraine is 4-7-4 in its last 15 matches dating back to September 2020

NM: North Macedonia's 3-1 loss to Austria was its first defeat by more than one goal since October 2019



Why you should back Ukraine

Ukraine is 2-1-1 all-time vs. North Macedonia, and has been on a roll in 2021. Ukraine is 2-1-4 this year, with its only loss coming in the opening game of Euro 2020. Winger Andriy Yarmolenko and striker Roman Yaremchuk scored Ukraine's goals in the loss to the Netherlands. Both have scored goals in each of their past two games, which included a 4-0 win over Cyprus in an international friendly on June 7.

Yarmolenko, who began his professional career in 2007, played for West Ham in the Premier League this past season, his third with the club. Yarmolenko provides a spark for Ukraine and in 95 career appearances with the national team, he has registered 41 goals. His two tallies against Cyprus marked the sixth time in his career with Ukraine that he has recorded multiple goals in a match.

Why you should back North Macedonia

North Macedonia has recorded a number of impressive results over the past two years, including a 2-1 win over Germany in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification match on March 31. In its past two international friendlies, North Macedonia tied Slovenia 1-1, before cruising to a 4-0 victory over Kazakhstan. It had a four-match unbeaten streak snapped by Austria in their first match of Euro 2020.

Team captain and forward Goran Pandev, who is 37, has played an important role in the team's success and has scored two goals in North Macedonia's past four matches. In 120 appearances for his country, he has scored 38 goals, including his team's lone goal in Sunday's loss. He scored seven goals playing for Genoa in Serie A this past season.

How to make Ukraine vs. North Macedonia Euro 2020 picks

Green has analyzed North Macedonia vs. Ukraine from every possible angle. He's leaning over on the goal total (2.5), and he has locked in two additional best bets. He's only sharing those picks on SportsLine.

So who wins Ukraine vs. North Macedonia? And where does the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.