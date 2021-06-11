Belgium is the world's top-ranked team and won every game in qualifying, and now it faces Russia in the teams' 2020 UEFA European Championship group-stage opener on Saturday in Saint Petersburg. The UEFA Euro 2020 was postponed for almost a year because of the worldwide health crisis. Qualifying was more than 18 months ago, but the Belgians have remained dominant. They are 10-3-1 in the 14 matches since their 10-0-0 Euro 2020 run. Russia was in the same qualifying group, and it won every game but the two against Belgium to finish as runner-up. The Belgians won those matches by a combined score of 7-2.

Kickoff from Gazprom Arena is set for 3 p.m. ET. Belgium is the -122 favorite (risk $122 to win $100) in the latest Belgium vs. Russia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total goals is 2.5. Before you lock in any Russia vs. Belgium picks, be sure to see the UEFA Euro 2021 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Belgium vs. Russia. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are some betting lines and trends for Russia vs. Belgium:

Belgium vs. Russia spread: Belgium -0.5

Belgium vs. Russia over-under: 2.5 goals

Belgium vs. Russia money line: Belgium -122, Russia +360, Draw +250

BEL: Romelu Lukaku has scored 100 league goals over his past five seasons

RUS: Artem Dzyuba has 74 goals in his six seasons with Zenit Saint Petersburg

Why you should back Belgium

The Belgians are expected to be without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who suffered facial injuries in a Champions League final loss to Chelsea, but there is talent to spare. Youri Tielemans, one of Leicester City's main playmakers, should pick up the creative slack. Axel Witsel, Leandro Trossard and Leander Dendoncker also are quality midfielders, so Belgium should be able to hold possession for long stretches. The Belgians were fifth in time of possession (62.3 percent) and tied for second in total shots (207) in qualifying.

They led the qualifying round in goals with 40, and while there is concern over the fitness of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku might be more dangerous. He scored 24 goals in 36 matches, second in Serie A behind Cristiano Ronaldo, for league champion Inter Milan. He had seven goals and three assists in five qualifying matches. Hazard, who scored twice in the 4-1 win against Russia, could come off the bench.

Why you should back Russia

The Russians are out for revenge and have had plenty of time to review their tactics following the two setbacks to Belgium in November 2019. They also will have the home crowd on their side, with the stadium expected to be half full. Russia allowed just one goal in its other eight games in qualifying and scored 33 total. Russia won the inaugural four-team Euros in 1960 and has been a semifinalist four times. After reaching the final four in 1964, 1972 and 1988, it did not return until 2008, when it lost to eventual champion Spain.

The Russians are tireless runners who prefer to defend deep and try to catch teams on the counter-attack. Artem Dzyuba, a 6-foot-6 forward, needs one more goal to tie Aleksandr Kerzhakov as the national team's all-time leading scorer with 30. He had a league-high 20 goals in 27 league matches for Russian Premier League champion Zenit Saint Petersburg this season. He also ranked third with six assists and can set up Aleksandr Golovin, who is dangerous in space. Golovin had five goals and nine assists for Monaco in the French Ligue 1.

How to make Russia vs. Belgium Euro 2020 picks

Green has looked closely at the Russia vs. Belgium matchup, and he's leaning over on the goal total (2.5). He also has revealed a strong pick on one side and a prop play with a plus-money payout. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Belgium vs. Russia? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Russia vs. Belgium, all from the European soccer expert who has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.