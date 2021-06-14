Scotland returns to the spotlight when it hosts the Czech Republic in a UEFA Euro 2020 Group D matchup on Monday. Scotland is playing in its first major tournament since 1998, when it played in the World Cup. The Czech Republic earned its spot by finishing second behind England in its qualifying group. It followed that up by placing first in its UEFA Nations League group. Although it lost both home and away to Scotland in the group, it was shorthanded due to COVID-19. The Czech Republic won its other four games.

Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. ET at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland. Both teams are listed at +180 (risk $100 to win $180) in the Scotland vs. Czech Republic odds, while a draw would return +195, at William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total goals scored is 1.5.

Green has generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Scotland vs. Czech Republic spread: Scotland -0.5 (+170)

Scotland vs. Czech Republic over-under: 1.5 goals (over -170, under +140)

Scotland vs. Czech Republic money line: Scotland +180, Czech Republic +180, Draw +195

SCOT: Is 5-2-6 in its last 13 matches dating back to September 2020

CR: Is 7-5-1 since September 2020

This is the strongest Scotland side in quite some time and has gotten a boost with the addition of forward Che Adams. In 36 Premier League matches for Southampton, Adams registered nine goals and five assists.

The Czech Republic also has a solid side, which is coming off a 3-1 friendly win over Albania on Tuesday. A healthy Czech Republic will feature the West Ham duo of Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek. Soucek finished Premier League play with 10 goals and an assist in 38 matches, while Coufal had seven assists in 34 matches.

