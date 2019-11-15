UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying: Tracking every team that has already qualified, including France, Finland, Turkey
Ten teams have punched their ticket for next summer's tournament, and a bunch more will do so in the next few days
We are just less than a year away from the 2020 UEFA European Championship, and teams are already starting to qualify for next summer's tournament. Entering the international break in November, six teams had booked their tickets to the tournament, and four more teams joined them as of Friday.
On Friday, it was Finland and Sweden's chance. Finland clinched with a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein, while Sweden did the same with a 2-0 win at Romania.
Earlier in the week, Turkey drew Iceland 0-0 in Istanbul to book its spot, and that result also clinched France's ticket to next year's tournament, with the reigning World Cup champs looked at as one of the heavy favorites. Iceland is now six points behind in third and cannot catch France in the standings. France beat Moldova 2-1 on Thursday. Turkey has now qualified for three consecutive Euros, with its defense being key this time around. The team has allowed just one goal in its last five Euro qualifiers.
Over in Group A, England's 7-0 win over Montenegro was enough to qualify, while Czech Republic defeated Kosovo 2-1 to lock up second place in the group. Harry Kane scored a hat trick for the Three Lions.
Keep in mind, no qualification spots are awarded to host nations, and that's because for the very first time the tournament will be played all across Europe. That means each team has to earn the right to participate through Euro qualifying. Some teams will also have a chance through a playoff round that's determined by their play in the UEFA Nations League.
Here's a look at the teams who have qualified:
Qualified teams
- England (Group A): 10th appearance
- Czech Republic (Group A): Seventh appearance
- Ukraine (Group B): Third appearance
- Spain (Group F): 11th appearance
- Sweden (Group F): Seventh appearance
- Poland (Group G): Fourth appearance
- France (Group H): 10th appearance
- Turkey (Group H): Fifth appearance
- Belgium (Group I): Sixth appearance
- Russia (Group I): 12th appearance
- Italy (Group J): 10th appearance
- Finland (Group J): Zero appearances
