UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying: Tracking every team to clinch a spot as Denmark and Switzerland punch tickets

We are less than a year away from the 2020 UEFA European Championship, and the field is getting close to completion. Entering the international break in November, six teams had booked their tickets, and that number reached 19 on Monday when Switzerland and Denmark clinched. Denmark got a 1-1 draw at Ireland, while Switzerland beat Gibraltar 6-0 to win Group D.

On Sunday, Portugal made it as Bruno Fernandes scored the winner in the first half and Cristiano Ronaldo put it away in the second half. Portugal allowed only one shot on goal and converted half of its four chances to make it seven victories out of eight in all competitions.

Croatia, Germany, Netherlands and Austria all qualified Saturday. Croatia secured its spot with a 3-1 victory against Slovakia, while Germany's 4-0 rout of Belarus was enough. The Netherlands clinched despite drawing with Northern Ireland, while Austria punched its ticket by beating North Macedonia.

On Friday, it was Finland and Sweden's chance. Finland clinched 3-0 against Liechtenstein, while Sweden did the same, 2-0, at Romania.

Earlier in the week, Turkey drew Iceland 0-0 in Istanbul to book its spot, and that result also clinched France's ticket to next year's tournament, with the reigning World Cup champs looked at as one of the heavy favorites. Iceland is now six points behind in third and cannot catch France in the standings. France beat Moldova 2-1 on Thursday. Turkey has now qualified for three consecutive Euros, with its defense being key this time around. The team has allowed only one goal in its past five Euro qualifiers.

Over in Group A, England's 7-0 victory against Montenegro was enough to qualify, while Czech Republic defeated Kosovo 2-1 to lock up second place in the group. Harry Kane scored a hat trick for the Three Lions.

Keep in mind, no qualification spots are awarded to host nations, and that's because for the very first time the tournament will be played all across Europe. That means each team has to earn the right to participate through Euro qualifying. Some teams will also have a chance through a playoff round that's determined by their play in the UEFA Nations League.

Here's a look at the teams who have qualified:

Qualified teams