Our soccer calendars for summer 2024 will be shaped by Saturday's UEFA Euro 2024 draw in Hamburg. The German event will kick off on June 14 and run through one full month until July 14 with defending champions Italy in the draw to potentially defend their title having earned a Pot 4 berth through qualification.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

This is what you need to know:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 2 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Elbphilharmonie -- Hamburg, Germany

Elbphilharmonie -- Hamburg, Germany Watch: UEFA.com

Seeding

Nations are seeded according to their overall European qualifiers ranking. Germany, as hosts, are automatically the first draw and are seeded in Pot 1 position A1. The only unknowns before the draw are the three playoff winners who will not be known until March of 2024. Those winners, once known, will complete Pot 4.

Playoffs

Before breaking down the pots, we look at how the seedings and pot status were decided with Germany automatically qualifying for the tournament on home soil. The 23 remaining places were determined by qualification with 20 direct qualifications of the winners and runners-up of the 10 qualifying groups. The final three places will be taken by the winners of three different playoff paths which was created by the best performers from the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League.

Playoff teams: Wales, Finland, Poland or Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Israel or Iceland and Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece or Kazakhstan.

Pots

Pot 1: Germany (hosts), Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium and England (top five ranking qualification group winners).

Germany (hosts), Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium and England (top five ranking qualification group winners). Pot 2: Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania and Austria (the next best five qualified group winners and best-ranked group runners-up).

Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania and Austria (the next best five qualified group winners and best-ranked group runners-up). Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Czech Republic (remaining group runners-up by ranking).

Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Czech Republic (remaining group runners-up by ranking). Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland and three others from Paths A, B and C (the lowest ranked group runners-up and to be confirmed playoff winners).

Playoff Path A: Wales, Finland, Poland or Estonia.

Playoff Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Israel or Iceland.

Playoff Path C: Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece or Kazakhstan.

Draw setup

Once drawn, the group winners, runners-up and the four best third-placed nations will all advance to the round of 16. After that, there will be quarterfinals, semifinals and the final, but no third placed playoff as has been the case in every Euro edition since 1984.

Venues

Berlin: Olimpiastadion Berlin.

Olimpiastadion Berlin. Munich: Allianz Arena.

Allianz Arena. Dortmund: Signal Iduna Park.

Signal Iduna Park. Stuttgart: MHPArena.

MHPArena. Frankfurt: Deutsche Bank Park.

Deutsche Bank Park. Gelsenkirchen: Veltins-Arena.

Veltins-Arena. Hamburg: Volksparkstadion.

Volksparkstadion. Dusseldorf: Merkur Spielarena.

Merkur Spielarena. Cologne: RheinEnergieStadion.

RheinEnergieStadion. Leipzig: Red Bull Arena.

Nations

There are 17 teams returning from the 2020 edition including defending champions Italy, runners-up England, FIFA 2022 World Cup runners-up France, 2016 champions Portugal who won 100% of their qualifiers and Scotland who were at a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup. Albania and Romania are back after missing out on 2020 while Serbia and Slovenia have made it for the first time in 24 with this Serbia's first time as an independent nation and Slovenia's fourth major tournament since independence from Yugoslavia back in 1991. Sweden have missed the finals for the first time in 28 years and now miss a second consecutive major international tournament after the 2022 World Cup while Russia is excluded due to the country's war on Ukraine -- the first ban for a nation since FR Yugoslavia back in 1992 and Russia's first non-appearance at the Euros since 2000. North Macedonia also failed to qualify having been at the 2020 edition.