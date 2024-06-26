With UEFA Euro 2024's group stage into its final round of games, the knockout phase is already starting to take shape with host nation Germany joined by fellow Group A side Switzerland on Sunday. Monday's drama saw Italy follow Group B winners Spain -- the only side with a confirmed 100% winning group record -- into the round of 16 as runners-up ahead of eliminated Croatia. Incredibly, Austria came out on top of Group D on Tuesday with pre-tournament favorites France second and the Netherlands third. This sets up the knockout phase for some unexpectedly high stakes action and Group C was also locked in with England, Denmark and Slovenia all going through. Wednesday then saw Group E's teams finish level on four points with Romania top, Belgium second and Slovakia third.

This is how the final group standings and knockout round scenarios are looking.

Euro 2024 group winners

Group A: Germany (hosts)

Group B: Spain

Group C: England

Group D: Austria

Group E: Romania

Euro 2024 group runners-up

Group A: Switzerland

Group B: Italy

Group C: Denmark

Group D: France

Group E: Belgium

Euro 2024 third-placed teams

1. Netherlands -- 4 points (Group D)

2. Slovakia -- 4 points (Group E)

3. Slovenia -- 3 points (Group C)

4. Hungary -- 3 points (Group A)

5. Croatia -- 2 points (Group B)

6. Czechia -- 1 point (Group F)

Euro 2024 eliminated third-placed teams

5. Croatia -- 2 points (Group B)

Euro 2024 round of 16 scenarios