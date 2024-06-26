With UEFA Euro 2024's group stage into its final round of games, the knockout phase is already starting to take shape with host nation Germany joined by fellow Group A side Switzerland on Sunday. Monday's drama saw Italy follow Group B winners Spain -- the only side with a confirmed 100% winning group record -- into the round of 16 as runners-up ahead of eliminated Croatia. Incredibly, Austria came out on top of Group D on Tuesday with pre-tournament favorites France second and the Netherlands third. This sets up the knockout phase for some unexpectedly high stakes action and Group C was also locked in with England, Denmark and Slovenia all going through. Wednesday then saw Group E's teams finish level on four points with Romania top, Belgium second and Slovakia third.
This is how the final group standings and knockout round scenarios are looking.
Euro 2024 group winners
Group A: Germany (hosts)
Group B: Spain
Group C: England
Group D: Austria
Group E: Romania
Euro 2024 group runners-up
Group A: Switzerland
Group B: Italy
Group C: Denmark
Group D: France
Group E: Belgium
Euro 2024 third-placed teams
1. Netherlands -- 4 points (Group D)
2. Slovakia -- 4 points (Group E)
3. Slovenia -- 3 points (Group C)
4. Hungary -- 3 points (Group A)
5. Croatia -- 2 points (Group B)
6. Czechia -- 1 point (Group F)
Euro 2024 eliminated third-placed teams
5. Croatia -- 2 points (Group B)
Euro 2024 round of 16 scenarios
- Switzerland vs. Italy: We already know that Group A runners-up Switzerland will face Group B runners-up Italy at Olympiastadion in Berlin on June 29 with the winner possibly facing England in the quarterfinals.
- Germany vs. Denmark: The hosts will face the Danes in Dortmund on June 29 in the round of 16 with the winner potentially facing Spain in the quarterfinals.
- France vs. Belgium: A World Cup semifinal back in 2018, these two neighbors will meet in Dusseldorf on July 1 for a place in the quarterfinals.
- Spain vs. Germany quarterfinal: That after hosts Germany and an impressive Spain set themselves on a collision course to meet in the quarterfinals in Stuttgart on July 5 by winning their groups.
- England vs. Italy quarterfinal: A potentially huge matchup could be the Three Lions vs. the Azzurri in the quarterfinals in Dusseldorf on July 6 -- assuming both advance through the round of 16.
- France or Belgium vs. Portugal quarterfinal: Already through to the round of 16 and possibly a rival to Spain for a 100% record in the group stage, Group F winners Portugal will face a third-placed side from Group A, B or C. However, they might now come up against France or Belgium in the July 5 quarterfinals in Hamburg after Les Bleus finished second in Group D and the Red Devils were second in Group E.