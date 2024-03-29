One of this summer's big soccer events, along with the Copa America and the Olympic Games, is UEFA Euro 2024 and the tournament in Germany is arguably where most eyes will be trained, given the size and stature of the teams involved. European soccer's biggest names are there with England and France entering as favorites, hosts Germany looking increasingly strong compared with initial expectations and Portugal, Spain and Italy also hoping to be part of the reckoning for the title come mid-July. Before then, there is a packed group stage and knockout phase which we have mapped out for you right here.
Teams
- Hosts: Germany (Pot 1).
- Pot 1: Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium and England.
- Pot 2: Hungary, Turkey, Romania, Denmark, Albania and Austria.
- Pot 3: Netherlands, Scotland, Croatia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Czechia.
- Pot 4: Italy, Serbia, Switzerland, Poland, Ukraine and Georgia.
Venues
- Arena AufSchalke, Cologne Stadium, Waldstadion and Leipzig Stadium: Games up until the round of 16 to be played at Gelsenkirchen's Veltins-Arena (Schalke 04), Cologne's RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln), Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Leipzig's Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Stuttgart Arena, Volksparkstadion and Dusseldorf Arena: Games up until the quarterfinals to be played at Stuttgart's MHPArena (VfB Stuttgart), Hamburg's Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV) and Dusseldorf's Merkur Spiel-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf) -- all renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Fußball Arena München and BVB Stadion Dortmund: Games up until the semifinals to be played at Munich's Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich) and Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) -- both renamed by UEFA for this competition.
- Olympiastadion: Games up until the final to be played at Berlin's Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC).
Group A
- Teams: Germany, Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland.
- Rounds: June 14-15, June 19 and June 23.
- June 14: Germany vs. Scotland (opening game) at 3 p.m. ET in Munich.
- June 15: Hungary vs. Switzerland at 9 a.m. ET in Cologne.
- June 19: Germany vs. Hungary at 12 p.m. ET in Stuttgart, Scotland vs. Switzerland at 3 p.m. ET in Cologne.
- June 23: Switzerland vs. Germany at 3 p.m. ET in Frankfurt, Scotland vs. Hungary at 3 p.m. ET in Stuttgart.
Group B
- Teams: Spain, Croatia, Italy and Albania.
- Rounds: June 15, June 19-20 and June 24.
- June 15: Spain vs. Croatia at 12 p.m. ET in Berlin, Italy vs. Albania at 3 p.m. ET in Dortmund.
- June 19: Croatia vs. Albania at 9 a.m. ET in Hamburg.
- June 20: Spain vs. Italy at 3 p.m. ET in Gelsenkirchen.
- June 24: Albania vs. Spain at 3 p.m. ET in Dusseldorf, Croatia vs. Italy at 3 p.m. ET in Leipzig.
Group C
- Teams: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia and England.
- Rounds: June 16, June 20 and June 25.
- June 16: Slovenia vs. Denmark at 12 p.m. ET in Stuttgart, Serbia vs. England at 3 p.m. ET in Gelsenkirchen.
- June 20: Slovenia vs. Serbia at 9 a.m. ET in Munich, Denmark vs. England at 12 p.m. ET in Frankfurt.
- June 25: England vs. Slovenia at 3 p.m. ET in Cologne, Denmark vs. Serbia at 3 p.m. ET in Munich.
Group D
- Teams: Poland, Netherlands, Austria and France.
- Rounds: June 16-17, June 21 and June 25.
- June 16: Poland vs. Netherlands at 9 a.m. ET in Hamburg.
- June 17: Austria vs. France at 3 p.m. ET in Dusseldorf.
- June 21: Poland vs. Austria at 12 p.m. ET in Berlin, Netherlands vs. France at 3 p.m. ET in Leipzig.
- June 25: Netherlands vs. Austria at 12 p.m. ET in Berlin, France vs. Poland at 12 p.m. ET in Dortmund.
Group E
- Teams: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine.
- Rounds: June 17, June 21-22 and June 26.
- June 17: Romania vs. Ukraine at 9 a.m. ET in Munich, Belgium vs. Slovakia at 12 p.m. ET in Frankfurt.
- June 21: Slovakia vs. Ukraine at 9 a.m. ET in Dusseldorf.
- June 22: Belgium vs. Romania at 3 p.m. ET in Cologne.
- June 26: Slovakia vs. Romania at 12 p.m. ET in Frankfurt, Ukraine vs. Belgium at 12 p.m. ET in Stuttgart.
Group F
- Teams: Turkiye, Georgia, Portugal and Czechia.
- Rounds: June 18, June 22 and June 26.
- June 18: Turkiye vs. Georgia at 12 p.m. ET in Dortmund, Portugal vs. Czechia at 3 p.m. ET in Leipzig.
- June 22: Georgia vs. Czechia at 9 a.m. ET in Hamburg, Turkiye vs. Portugal at 12 p.m. ET in Dortmund.
- June 26: Georgia vs. Portugal at 3 p.m. ET in Gelsenkirchen, Czechia vs. Turkiye at 3 p.m. ET in Hamburg.
Knockouts
- Round of 16: June 29-July 2 (Cologne, Dortmund, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Munich, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen and Berlin).
- Quarterfinals: July 5-6 (Stuttgart, Hamburg, Berlin and Dusseldorf).
- Semifinals: July 9-10 (Munich and Dortmund).
- Final: July 14 (Berlin).
Brackets
- Finalist 1: Group A, B or F winners, Group C, D or E runners-up, Group A, B, C, D, E or F's third-placed team.
- Finalist 2: Group C, D or E winners, Group A, B or F runners-up, Group A, B, C, D, E or F's third-placed team.