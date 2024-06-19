An international soccer tournament would not feel complete without Croatia flirting with disaster before heroically pulling a result out of the fire -- or at least thinking that they have. UEFA Euro 2024 now has that after Zlatko Dalic's men recovered after conceding early to lead Albania 2-1 only to be pegged back late on. Qazim Laci looked to have given Sylvinho's Kuqezinjtë a narrow win at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg before a late two-minute blitz from Andrej Kramaric and then a Klaus Gajsula own goal turned things Vatreni's way. However, there was still time for drama as Gjasula equalized for Albania deep into injury time and received a late booking in a big Group B result.

Euro 2024 scores for Wednesday

Croatia 2, Albania 2

Germany vs. Hungary at 12 p.m. ET

Scotland vs. Switzerland at 3 p.m. ET

Croatia 2, Albania 2: Gjasula goes from villain to hero

Croatia have become synonymous over the years for their dramatic and occasionally fortunate ways of avoiding defeat at international tournaments. Vatreni regularly rely on extra time and penalties when on deep runs such as their FIFA 2018 World Cup final journey in Russia. Obviously, there are no games going beyond the regulation 90 minutes plus extra time in the group stage of UEFA Euro 2024, yet Zlatko Dalic's men found a way to play with fire regardless.

Qazim Laci was allowed to head home after just 11 minutes in Hamburg and until the final quarter of an hour, it looked as if it might be enough for Sylvinho's side who were unlucky to lose out narrowly to Italy in their opening game. Cue Andrej Kramaric with an turn and finish equalizer on 74 minutes before a Klaus Gjasula own goal two minutes late for the full Croatia international tournament experience condensed into a matter of 120 seconds or so. Unlike in previous years, though, there was a late twist in favor of Kuqezinjtë as Gjasula found himself on hand to turn home five minutes into added time before picking up a trademark booking.

The result means that Croatia are now up against it to advance with a draw between Italy and Spain on Thursday possibly already putting a top-two finish out of reach for both Dalic's side and Albania. Only a win over the Azzurri could see this Croatia side advance and even that might require being one of the best third-placed sides while the winner between the Italians and La Roja could reach the round of 16 with a game to spare.

It seems to be one tournament too far for this golden generation of Croatian talent with Luka Modric suddenly looking every bit his 38 years of age and former stalwarts Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic also declining forces. It did look as if their black magic touch had not entirely deserted them, but Gjasula's late equalizer appeared to not only deny Croatia the win but also break their mental resolve at the end of another thrilling game of soccer at this Euro.

Group B state of play

TEAM MP W D L GF GA PTS Spain 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Albania 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Croatia 2 0 1 1 2 5 1



The winner of Italy vs. Spain on Thursday could be assured of a knockout round place after just two games played while any potential loser in that one would be the team to catch for Croatia and Albania. A draw in the Azzurri clash with La Roja is actually the most likely result to see both through as they will be three points clear ahead of the final games, but the task is tough for Croatia against Italy and Albania against Spain. Should one of the two be able to pull off an unexpected win in the third and final game then advancing as one of the best third-placed sides could still be on the cards but another draw is unlikely to suffice.

Group A state of play

TEAM MP W D L GF GA PTS Germany 1 1 0 0 5 1 3 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 Hungary 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 Scotland 1 0 0 1 1 5 0

Ahead of both games today, hosts Germany and Switzerland are in the driving seat with Hungary and Scotland needing to beat the pair to level out this group after two games. Similar in setup to Group B but without the two losers of their opening games playing each other, there is a scenario which sees this done and dusted now. If the Germans and Swiss are successful, it will have been a painfully short tournament for the Magyars and the Tartan Army unless the potential winner of their final game against each other scrapes through in third place.

What happened on Tuesday

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czechia 1

Day 5 was a thoroughly entertaining round of games despite there only being two Group F fixtures with wins for both Turkiye and Portugal to open their campaigns. A pulsating four-goal encounter at Signal Iduna Park saw Turkiye come out on top of a game which Georgia could have quite easily drawn before going on to lose out by a two-goal margin with Mert Muldur and Arda Guler scoring goal of the Euro contenders. Elsewhere, Czechia threatened an upset when Lukas Provod opened the scoring before a late Francisco Conceicao winner after a Robin Hranac own goal and a marginal Diogo Jota offside. Turkiye and Portugal meet next so Georgia and Czechia's game before that is of even more significant importance.