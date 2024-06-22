It's a draw between Czechia and Georgia that leaves everything open in the group stage for the final matchday of Group F after their second match of UEFA Euro 2024. Later on Saturday, Belgium will play against Romania for the last Saturday of group stage action while Portugal won 3-0 against Turkiye and access to the Round of 16 of the tournament. Here's what happened:

Euro 2024 scores for Saturday

All times Eastern

Belgium vs. Romania, 3 p.m. on Fox

It's 1-1 at the end between Georgia and Czechia in the first game of Saturday's action. The team coached by France legend Willy Sagnol scored the opener with Mikautadze thanks to a penalty after Adam Hlozek's goal was disallowed but then conceded a goal in the second half as Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrick Schick made it 1-1.

Schick scored his first goal of the tournament, after he netted five in the last tournament in 2021 and was one of the surprising stars of the competition. Georgian goalkeeper Mamardashvili was the best player on the pitch as he made at least three crucial saves, one in particular on the Schick, but it was Sagnol's side that had the best chance of the second half with Saba Lobjanidze but missed it. A draw that finally doesn't help either of the sides, as they will need to win their last game of the group to hope for a spot in the Round of 16.

Turkiye 0, Portugal 3

It was an easy victory for Portugal against Turkiye as Roberto Martinez' team were able to clinch their second win of the tournament and the Round of 16 in 90 minutes against Vincenzo Montella's side. The game was basically set in the first 30 minutes as the Portuguese scored the opener with Bernardo Silva and were helped few minutes later by an own goal of Samet Akaydin. Montella surprised many by not playing Real Madrid star Arda Guler from the start, a decision that did not pay off.

Later during the second half Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored the third one and closed the game. Portugal qualify for the next round while Turkiye will play a deciding game against Czechia on Wednesday.

Group E outlook

TEAM MP W D L GF GA PTS Romania 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Ukraine 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Belgium 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group F outlook

POS. TEAM W D L GD PTS. 1 Portugal 2 0 0 4 6 2 Turkiye 1 0 1 -1 3 3 Czechia 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Georgia 0 1 1 -2 1

Sunday's fixtures

