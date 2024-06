England remain top of Group C at Euro 2024 but that might be all the good that can be said of a 1-1 draw with Denmark where an early Harry Kane opener was frittered away over another sloppy display by one of the pre-tournament favorites. Morten Hjulmand's fine low drive earned the Danes a point but they could have got more from an opponent who seemed insistent on handing them possession with the sloppiest play this side has delivered in several tournaments.

Earlier in the day Luka Jovic's last gasp header earned Serbia a priceless point in the same group, their 1-1 draw with Slovenia keeping hopes alive heading into the final round of fixtures. In a tournament of late drama there have been few moments quite as significant as the 96th minute strike that took the Serbs from the precipice of elimination -- they might have been knocked out even before their final group game -- to knowing that a win against Denmark in their final round of games would almost certainly be enough to reach the knockout rounds.

In the day's late game, Spain topped Italy 1-0 on an own goal to clinch a spot in the round of 16.

Euro 2024 scores for Thursday

All times Eastern

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1

England 1, Denmark 1

Spain 1, Italy 0

Spain 1, Italy 0: Own goal strikes again

The most anticipated group stage match of the competition was decided on an own goal, with Riccardo Calafiori's mistake in the 55th minute offering Spain the 1-0 edge over Italy.

The victors were dominant from start to finish, holding on to nearly 60% of the ball and taking 20 shots while limiting Italy to just four. May wondered how long Italy would be able to resist Spain's pressure, and though Gianluigi Donnarumma made eight changes, things took a turn for the worse pretty quickly in the second half. Nico Williams' cross led Alvaro Morata to flick the ball slightly with his head and as it landed towards the far post, a running Calafiori accidentally directed it into his own net.

While Spain are through to the next round with a game to spare, it is not all good news -- Rodri picked up his second yellow card of the competition, meaning he will miss their Group B finale against Albania on Monday.

England 1, Denmark 1: Stale draw keeps Three Lions top

If you didn't see this game, don't worry, if you've watched much of England at a major tournament during Gareth Southgate's tenure, you've already seen it. A bright start, a nicely constructed early goal and an insistence that what they have they hold. This time the Three Lions clean sheet was sullied, a point that keeps them top of Group C likely to do little to quell the grumbles over how this galaxy of stars has been arranged.

As had been the case against Serbia, nothing quite clicked for anywhere near as long as England might like it to. In the one instance where a few players were on the same wavelength, they scored. Kyle Walker showed a burst belying his 34 years to beat Viktor Kristiansen to a through ball in behind, his low cross deflecting twice to land into the path of Kane for a bundled finish.

The pitch in Frankfurt was hardly conducive to free-flowing football but the game was there for England to control. Instead they did just what they had done against Serbia, dropping deep to defend their own penalty area for the next 72 minutes. They do that as well as any international side, it's just not a particularly shrewd tactic when you are one shot away from a problem. That came when possession was conceded sloppily from a throw in, Denmark moving the ball to Hjulmand, whose low strike snapped off Jordan Pickford's near post and in.

England never roused themselves from that setback. Indeed their trajectory from then on was largely downwards. Southgate changed what he could, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka all sacrificed to bring greater depth to proceedings. Bar a brief flurry from Ollie Watksin and Conor Gallagher, England got steadily worse, sloppy errors at the back handing late half openings to the Danes. Group C may still be theirs to win but there is work to do for England to convince a skeptical public back home that they are on a tournament-winning trajectory.

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1: Jovic saves Serbs at the last

With 95 and a half minutes played, Serbia were staring at what might have been the swiftest of eliminations from Euro 2024. Then, with the final touch of the game, Jovic saved them. The AC Milan striker was one of a string of forwards hurled on at the death as Dragan Stojkovic desperately tried to avoid a defeat to Slovenia that would have meant qualification hopes slipping out of the hands of Serbia, considered by many a dark horse to make a major impact on the tournament a week ago. They might still be able to even if they likely need to beat Denmark in their final game.

Jovic's late equaliser was harsh on Slovenia and in particular Zan Karnicnik, whose 69th minute goal seemed to have earned them a first win at the European Championships. The Celje right back's goal was the moment of outstanding individual quality in a game light on much in that regard, the move beginning with Karnicnik himself stealing possession before flying forward to apply the finishing touch to the counter, slotting Timi Max Elsnik's cross beyond a helpless Predrag Rajkovic.

Having hurtled up the pitch in pursuit of a crucial goal, Karnicnik might have been entitled to put up his feet for a moment or two. Happily for Slovenia he did not and moments later he was on hand to get the feintest of deflections onto Aleksandar Mitrovic's first time volley, taking the Al Hilal striker's effort against the crossbar. That was to be the best chance of many Mitrovic spurned in a match similar to their defeat to England, one where Serbia saw plenty of the ball but only translated that into overwhelming pressure on Jan Oblak's goal in the last seconds.

The Atletico Madrid shot stopper, so authoritative for the preceding 95 minutes, seemed blown backwards by the wave of Serbian bodies in his penalty area as Jovic rose to head Ivan Ilic's corner downwards, Oblak never getting near to laying a glove on the ball.

Group B outlook

Rank Team W D L GD Pts. 1 Spain 2 0 0 4 6 2 Italy 1 0 1 0 3 3 Albania 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Croatia 0 1 1 -3 1

Group C outlook

Rank Team W D L GD Pts. 1 England 1 1 0 1 4 2 Slovenia 0 2 0 0 2 3 Denmark 0 2 0 0 2 4 Serbia 0 1 2 -1 1

What happened on Wednesday

Day six of the tournament brought its first guaranteed qualifiers with Germany assuring themselves of their passage to the last 16 with a solid 2-0 win over Hungary. Switzerland haven't quite guaranteed a spot after their 1-1 draw with Scotland but it is highly unlikely that the four points they have already accrued won't be enough, whether they finish third or second. The Scots and Hungary could well be playing off for third in Stuttgart on Sunday. Meanwhile in Group B Croatia and Albania shared their first points of the tournament, a thrilling game where Gjasula went from the villain whose own goal had doomed his nation to defeat only for him to net in the 96th minute.

Friday's fixtures

All times Eastern

Slovakia vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m. (preview)

Poland vs. Austria, 12 p.m. (preview)

Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m. (preview)