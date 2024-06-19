The tournament may only be six days old but already the Euro 2024 knockout stages has its first team with Germany booking their passage to the last 16 with a handy 2-0 win over Hungary. It may have lacked the drama of the game that came before it but that will suit Julian Nagelsmann to a tee, his side coming through an altogether greater test than they had against Scotland.

Germany's win came after perhaps the stand-out game of Euro 2024 so far, Croatia recovering after conceding early to lead Albania 2-1 only to be pegged back late on. Qazim Laci looked to have given Sylvinho's Kuqezinjtë a narrow win at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg before a late two-minute blitz from Andrej Kramaric and then a Klaus Gajsula own goal turned things Vatreni's way. However, there was still time for drama as Gjasula equalized for Albania deep into injury time and received a late booking in a big Group B result.

The night's final game saw Switzerland peg back Scotland, 1-1, a result that leaves Murat Yakin's side almost certain to reach the knockout stages while keeping alive Scottish hopes of joining them and Germany.

Scotland 1, Switzerland 1: Qualification hopes remain for Scots

With one game to go, the equation for Scotland is about as straightforward as anyone could reasonably ask for given the complexities of a 24-team Euro 2024. Four points had always been the Scottish target and they took a step towards that with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Switzerland. Win against Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday and Scotland will have the tally they need, a spot in the last 16 extremely likely to go with it.

After their bruising 5-1 opening-day defeat to the Germans, Scotland knew they could ill afford another pointless game in Group A or they may simply be too much work to do in the final round of games against Hungary. They set about their task with purpose and aggression, particularly in a press that was altogether more organized than it had been six days ago. When the ball broke their way, they flew forward. It brought a swift reward, Billy Gilmour starting a brilliant counter that, via Andrew Robertson and Callum McGregor, was concluded with Scott McTominay sweeping the ball into the net.

Scotland's lead did not last long as those individual errors that had so hampered them against Germany reared their head again. Pressure was on Anthony Ralston to deal with an awkward ball and his underheated backpass rolled into the path of Xherdan Shaqiri. There was still plenty to do for the man they nickname the Alpine Messi, a title Shaqiri lived up to with a brilliantly curled first-time effort off his left foot. The 32-year-old may be underwhelming at MLS side Chicago Fire but he is a different force on the international stage, a scorer in each of the last three European Championships and World Cups.

The second half brought big chances at both ends. The livewire Dan Ndoye brilliantly spun Kieran Tierney only to see his shot well saved by Angus Gunn while Grant Hanley hit the post off a Scottish free kick. Zaki Amdouni's 90th-minute header might have been an even better opening, the Burnley forward failing to direct an unmarked effort on target from close range, a huge let off for the Tartan Army.

Scotland will have work to do in their final match if they are to make the last 16. Four of the six third-placed teams across the competition will qualify; a win to put them on four points would leave Steve Clarke's side exceedingly well placed to do just that given that it is unlikely they would enjoy a big enough goal difference swing to leapfrog the Swiss even if they lost to Germany. They could well find they have to get that result without Kieran Tierney, stretchered off after what seemed to be a severe hamstring injury midway through the second half.

Germany 2, Hungary 0: Hosts wobble but reach last 16

It was hardly the first half shellacking that they meted out on Scotland in the Euro 2024 opener but Germany got the job done, a Jamal Musiala goal enough to take them through to the knockout stages. It might have gone rather differently on another day, from the outset Hungary were testing the German defense. Indeed the first half was bookended by the threat of Roland Sallai, who might have found the net in the opening exchanges and did just before the break, semi-automated offside technology confirming the Freiburg forward had just drifted offside.

Between those two openings came Germany's goal, Ilkay Gundogan pouncing on a mess in the box that Willi Orban ought to have dealt with and then teeing up Musiala to strike. The Bayern Munich playmaker might have had another, a fierce shot ricocheting off the side netting, but the hosts also had Manuel Neuer to thank for a bouncy save off a Dominik Szoboszlai free kick. From a tight angle, Bendeguz Bolla couldn't quite turn in the rebound.

Germany's struggles didn't ease in a second half when Barnabas Varga drifted away from Jonathan Tah to flick a cross over the bar, a chance from which he ought to have tested Neuer. Their profligacy was punished in the 67th minute, Maximilian Mittelstadt delivering a fine low cross for Gundogan to turn in. Leroy Sane's added spark off the bench nearly brought a third for Germany, who will be assured of a top-two finish if Switzerland avoid defeat later on Wednesday. Even if they were to finish third they would be guaranteed a place in the last 16.

They will be hoping for much more than just that, however. Not since 1984 has a host nation lifted the Henri Delaunay Trophy. With seven goals to their name through two games, Germany must surely figure among the contenders to do exactly that.

Croatia 2, Albania 2: Gjasula goes from villain to hero

Croatia have become synonymous over the years for their dramatic and occasionally fortunate ways of avoiding defeat at international tournaments. Vatreni regularly rely on extra time and penalties when on deep runs such as their FIFA 2018 World Cup final journey in Russia. Obviously, there are no games going beyond the regulation 90 minutes plus extra time in the group stage of UEFA Euro 2024, yet Zlatko Dalic's men found a way to play with fire regardless.

Qazim Laci was allowed to head home after just 11 minutes in Hamburg and until the final quarter of an hour, it looked as if it might be enough for Sylvinho's side who were unlucky to lose out narrowly to Italy in their opening game. Cue Andrej Kramaric with an turn and finish equalizer on 74 minutes before a Klaus Gjasula own goal two minutes late for the full Croatia international tournament experience condensed into a matter of 120 seconds or so. Unlike in previous years, though, there was a late twist in favor of Kuqezinjtë as Gjasula found himself on hand to turn home five minutes into added time before picking up a trademark booking.

The result means that Croatia are now up against it to advance with a draw between Italy and Spain on Thursday possibly already putting a top-two finish out of reach for both Dalic's side and Albania. Only a win over the Azzurri could see this Croatia side advance and even that might require being one of the best third-placed sides while the winner between the Italians and La Roja could reach the round of 16 with a game to spare.

It seems to be one tournament too far for this golden generation of Croatian talent with Luka Modric suddenly looking every bit his 38 years of age and former stalwarts Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic also declining forces. It did look as if their black magic touch had not entirely deserted them, but Gjasula's late equalizer appeared to not only deny Croatia the win but also break their mental resolve at the end of another thrilling game of soccer at this Euro.

Group B state of play

TEAM MP W D L GF GA PTS Spain 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Italy 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Albania 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 Croatia 2 0 1 1 2 5 1



The winner of Italy vs. Spain on Thursday could be assured of a knockout round place after just two games played while any potential loser in that one would be the team to catch for Croatia and Albania. A draw in the Azzurri clash with La Roja is actually the most likely result to see both through as they will be three points clear ahead of the final games, but the task is tough for Croatia against Italy and Albania against Spain. Should one of the two be able to pull off an unexpected win in the third and final game then advancing as one of the best third-placed sides could still be on the cards but another draw is unlikely to suffice.

Group A state of play

TEAM MP W D L GF GA PTS Germany 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 Scotland 2 0 1 1 2 6 1 Hungary 2 0 0 2 1 5 0

The final two games in Group A will likely constitute two straight fights for positioning. Switzerland need to win if they are to leapfrog Germany into top spot but it would take a six-goal swing for Scotland to leapfrog them into second. Hungary's only hope of qualifying for the last 16 is to win and win quite well, a goal difference of minus three or two likely to be right on the borderline for one of the four best third-placed finishes. For Scotland, a win would likely be enough to take them into the last 16.

What happened on Tuesday

Turkiye 3, Georgia 1

Portugal 2, Czechia 1

Day 5 was a thoroughly entertaining round of games despite there only being two Group F fixtures with wins for both Turkiye and Portugal to open their campaigns. A pulsating four-goal encounter at Signal Iduna Park saw Turkiye come out on top of a game which Georgia could have quite easily drawn before going on to lose out by a two-goal margin with Mert Muldur and Arda Guler scoring goal of the Euro contenders. Elsewhere, Czechia threatened an upset when Lukas Provod opened the scoring before a late Francisco Conceicao winner after a Robin Hranac own goal and a marginal Diogo Jota offside. Turkiye and Portugal meet next so Georgia and Czechia's game before that is of even more significant importance.

