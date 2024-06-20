Luka Jovic's last gasp header earned Serbia a priceless point in Group C at Euro 2024, their 1-1 draw with Slovenia keeping hopes alive heading into the final round of fixtures. In a tournament of late drama there have been few moments quite as significant as the 96th minute strike that took the Serbs from the precipice of elimination -- they might have been knocked out even before their final group game -- to knowing that a win against Denmark in their final round of games would almost certainly be enough to reach the knockout rounds.

Thursday's later games see reruns of both of the Euro 2020 semifinals. Up first England will be bidding to put together an improved performance that ends with the same result as their Group C opener while Denmark are chasing their first win of the competition. Today's headline act might be the most exciting of the group stages as holders Italy face a Spanish side who hit a rich vein of form in their opening win over Croatia.

Euro 2024 scores for Thursday

All times Eastern

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1

England vs. Denmark, 12 p.m.

Spain vs. Italy, 3 p.m.

Slovenia 1, Serbia 1: Jovic saves Serbs at the last

With 95 and a half minutes played, Serbia were staring at what might have been the swiftest of eliminations from Euro 2024. Then, with the final touch of the game, Jovic saved them. The AC Milan striker was one of a string of forwards hurled on at the death as Dragan Stojkovic desperately tried to avoid a defeat to Slovenia that would have meant qualification hopes slipping out of the hands of Serbia, considered by many a dark horse to make a major impact on the tournament a week ago. They might still be able to even if they likely need to beat Denmark in their final game.

Jovic's late equaliser was harsh on Slovenia and in particular Zan Karnicnik, whose 69th minute goal seemed to have earned them a first win at the European Championships. The Celje right back's goal was the moment of outstanding individual quality in a game light on much in that regard, the move beginning with Karnicnik himself stealing possession before flying forward to apply the finishing touch to the counter, slotting Timi Max Elsnik's cross beyond a helpless Predrag Rajkovic.

Having hurtled up the pitch in pursuit of a crucial goal, Karnicnik might have been entitled to put up his feet for a moment or two. Happily for Slovenia he did not and moments later he was on hand to get the feintest of deflections onto Aleksandar Mitrovic's first time volley, taking the Al Hilal striker's effort against the crossbar. That was to be the best chance of many Mitrovic spurned in a match similar to their defeat to England, one where Serbia saw plenty of the ball but only translated that into overwhelming pressure on Jan Oblak's goal in the last seconds.

The Atletico Madrid shot stopper, so authoritative for the preceding 95 minutes, seemed blown backwards by the wave of Serbian bodies in his penalty area as Jovic rose to head Ivan Ilic's corner downwards, Oblak never getting near to laying a glove on the ball.

Group B outlook

Rank Team W D L GD Pts. 1 Spain 1 0 0 3 3 2 Italy 1 0 0 1 3 3 Albania 0 1 1 -1 1 4 Croatia 0 1 1 -3 1

A draw between Albania and Croatia yesterday ultimately suited neither side, even if the former were in jubilant mood after Klaus Gjasula's late equaliser. Whichever of Spain and Italy emerges victorious will qualify in first place, setting up a tie with one of the third place qualifiers from elsewhere. For the losers, even a point in their final match would likely be enough. A draw for the two past champions this evening and both would be exceedingly well placed to reach the last 16.

Group C outlook

Rank Team W D L GD Pts. 1 England 1 0 0 1 3 2 Slovenia 0 2 0 0 2 3 Denmark 0 1 0 0 1 4 Serbia 0 1 2 -1 1

England can qualify as Group C winners with a win against Denmark, one which would be welcomed by Slovenia, particularly if it meant Gareth Southgate plays a weakened side for the final group game. Denmark would take top spot with a win while a draw would leave them with work still to do. Lose and their final group game with Serbia could be a cracker; win and either side would accrue the four point that has always been enough to reach the knockout stages since the championships expanded to 24 team in Euro 2016.

What happened on Wednesday

Day six of the tournament brought its first guaranteed qualifiers with Germany assuring themselves of their passage to the last 16 with a solid 2-0 win over Hungary. Switzerland haven't quite guaranteed a spot after their 1-1 draw with Scotland but it is highly unlikely that the four points they have already accrued won't be enough, whether they finish third or second. The Scots and Hungary could well be playing off for third in Stuttgart on Sunday. Meanwhile in Group B Croatia and Albania shared their first points of the tournament, a thrilling game where Gjasula went from the villain whose own goal had doomed his nation to defeat only for him to net in the 96th minute.

Friday's fixtures

All times Eastern

Slovakia vs. Ukraine, 9 a.m. (preview)

Poland vs. Austria, 12 p.m. (preview)

Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m. (preview)