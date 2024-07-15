The UEFA Euro 2024 is over after Spain won 2-1 against England in Berlin on Sunday, and now that the competition is over and the month of action has wrapped up we can name the eleven players of the tournament. Lamine Yamal was named the best young player of the Euros while Rodri was named the best player of the UEFA Euro 2024. Let's take a look to who made it into the best eleven.

GK: Mert Gunok (Turkiye)

Turkiye's goalkeeper Mert Gunok probably made the most iconic save of the tournament against Austria after he denied Christoph Baumgartner an equalizer that could have change the course of the round of 16. Vincenzo Montella's side was one of the surprises of the Euros with Turkiye getting knocked out by Netherlands in the quarterfinal and a lot of their run has to do with the performances of Besiktas' experienced player, who turned 35 this year.

RB: Joao Cancelo (Portugal)

The Portuguese right back showed again why he is one of the best players in his role, as he was one of the main names of Roberto Martinez's side at the Euros. Portugal were only knocked out on penalties against France at the quarterfinals of the tournament after winning, also on penalties, in the round of 16 against Slovenia. Cancelo will now be back at Manchester City after his loan spell at FC Barcelona, but it's unlikely he will stay in the Premier League next season.

CB: Pepe (Portugal)

Another Portuguese player in our team of the tournament, but Pepe is one of those names that can't be excluded. At 41 years old, the now former FC Porto defender was one of the best players of the Euros and showed all his defensive skills in the quarterfinals against France, despite the elimination. Pepe is now a free agent, after his deal with Porto expired on June 30, and many clubs should be interested in him, as, despite his age, he's still one of the best defenders around European soccer.

CB: John Stones (England)

England making it into their second Euro final in a row has a lot has to do with the defensive performances of the team coached by Gareth Southgate. Stones was the player that probably showed the most his defensive qualities in the tournament, where England struggled more in attack compared to the last Euros, where they were less defensively solid, but much more creative going forward.

LB: Marc Cucurella (Spain)

The Chelsea left back played some of his best games during this Euros, showing that he's a player that can make a difference in the right team with the right players next to him. Under Luis de la Fuente he's free to move up front and play more in the attacking wing, as he did very well with Nico Williams on the left side of the pitch. The Cucurella-Williams duo was one of the secrets of this team.

CM: Rodri (Spain)

Talking about Spain, Rodri was named by UEFA as the best player of the tournament. The Manchester City midfielder, despite the injury he suffered in the final, was one of, if not the, best players of the tournament. He played alongside other players that showed their potential and skills, including PSG's Fabian Ruiz. Rodri is improving season after season and there are significant chances that he will be included in the top three for the Balon d'Or nominee this year.

CM: Xavi Simons (Netherlands)

There were a lot of expectations about Xavi Simons, who also had an outstanding season at RB Leipzig, and he delivered. Simons scored one goal against England in the semifinal and provided three assists in the tournament, being one of the best players of the Euros. There will be a lot interest to know where he will play next, considering that PSG are willing to loan him out again this season with multiple clubs including Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig already showing interest.

CM: Jude Bellingham (England)

He has to be on this list. Bellingham, despite the disappointing end of the tournament, was, alongside Lamine Yamal, the best young player of the competition. He also scored a stunning goal against Slovakia that gave England the chance to play extra time, otherwise they wouldn't have played their second final in a row. Bellingham's Euros showed his value again, and also his importance to the national team. The feeling is that we are witnessing the beginning of a new era.

RW: Lamine Yamal (Spain)

And talking about a new era, Lamine Yamal is one of the reasons why this tournament was good as he became (among other records) the youngest winner of the Euros. Yamal dominated it by providing four assists in seven games, and most importantly a stunning goal against France in the semifinal. There are no real words to describe him, after winning the Euros in this way right as he turned 17 years old. We just can't wait to see him playing again next season at FC Barcelona.

LW: Nico Williams (Spain)

The choice was between him and his teammate Dani Olmo, who also played some good games at the Euros. Nico Williams was one of the starters that de la Fuente couldn't play without and his connection with Cucurella was just perfect. Nico provided pace and the quality that created issues for most of the teams they played against during the tournament, and also scored two goals, including the opener in the final against England.

ST: Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

It was a disappointing tournament for most of the number nines, as Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and even Alvaro Morata all struggled for different reasons. Cody Gakpo, on the other hand, playing alongside Memphis Depay, showed to be one of the best strikers around Europe and scored three goals over the tournament. While the Netherlands only lost to England in the semifinals, Gakpo proved to be the player Netherlands needed in this tournament.