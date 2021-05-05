The UEFA Europa League semifinals are back this week with the all-important second legs and while AS Roma-Manchester United seems to be a foregone conclusion, there is all to play for still between Arsenal and Villarreal.

The two English clubs are overwhelming favorites with our expert panel, but do you agree with their views? Compare your prediction with theirs here as Unai Emery goes up against his former employers in search of another UEL crown.

Let's get to the predictions:

Roma vs. Manchester United



Date: Thursday, May 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-1 3-1 2-1 2-1 1-1 1-1 2-1 3-2

Rongen's take: United have been comeback kings all season and pulled off another fantastic showing in the first encounter. But Roma on home turf will at least salvage some pride at the Olimpico. Pick: Roma 2, Manchester United 1 (United advance 7-4 on aggregate)

Romano's take: The defeat in the first leg is too heavy to resist. Manchester United can win again and Roma are in a difficult situation also due to the injuries. Pick: Roma 1, Manchester United 3 (United advance 9-3 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: After last week's dramatic events for the Red Devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer -- a club legend and someone who knows too well the glory days of the past -- will want to start the month on a more positive note and hand over the fans a European final for the first time since 2016-2017. I'll keep this one short. There is no way Roma produce a comeback, which at this point, seems almost impossible. But I do expect a tighter affair than the first leg. Man United, however, will come out victorious. Pick: Roma 1, Manchester United 2 (United advance 8-3 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: The Italian side gets a result out of sheer pride, but still fall to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men in the semifinals in embarrassing fashion. Pick: Roma 2, Manchester United 1 (United advance 7-4 on aggregate)

Benge's take: Riddled with injuries, Roma's best hope is that a weakened Manchester United take things easily having effectively booked their passage to the final. Certainly this won't be the game to tune in to on Thursday but expect the Italian side to at least restore some pride. Pick: Roma 1, Manchester United 1 (United advance 7-3 on aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: United take this one cautiously, focusing on defending and keeping their shape as the well-rested Red Devils cruise into the final. Pick: Roma 1, Manchester United 1 (United advance 7-3 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Roma carry an embarrassing defeat into the second leg, and won't come back from the sting of that, but will be playing for pride and put up a strong performance. United cruises to the UEL final. Pick: Roma 1, Manchester United 2 (United advance 8-3 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Roma will give this one a good fight, they always do with their high defensive line and reckless style of play. But ultimately they won't get close to overcoming the giant deficit they left themselves after the first leg. Pick: Roma 3, Manchester United 2 (United advance 8-5 on aggregate)

Arsenal vs. Villarreal

Date: Thursday, May 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-2 2-0 2-1 1-1 2-2 3-1 2-0 2-0

Rongen's take: Former Gunners boss Unai Emery returns to Emirates Stadium up 2-1 and with a battle-hardened outfit packed full of experienced performers well equipped to cope with pressure. Expect a high-scoring stalemate and Villarreal to advance to the final. Pick: Arsenal 2, Villarreal 2 (Villarreal advance 4-3 on aggregate)

Romano's take: As with Slavia Prague, Arsenal can play in the second leg and win their way into the final. Experience and history can make the difference -- the talented Bukayo Saka, too. Pick: Arsenal 2, Villarreal 0 (Arsenal advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Echegaray's take: I think Unai Emery is looking back at the tape of the first leg and ruing the fact that his team really should have killed the opponent. One side of the coin tells you that the Spanish side had more opportunities to dismantle Arsenal, especially after Dani Ceballos's red card in the 57th minute. But when you look at the statistics, Arsenal were actually -- at least for the purpose of possession -- the team in control. They also took as many shots as the home side, it's just that few went on target. A 2-1 advantage is not enough to make me think Villarreal enter this game as the clear favorite, but they do hold the lead and if they're smarter with their chances and productivity, they should reach the final. But I don't know, something about this game tells me that for once, just this once, Arsenal's fate will finally be determined by fortune going THEIR way. Pick: Arsenal 3, Villarreal 1 a.e.t. (Arsenal advance 4-3 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: Emery gets another shot at Europa League glory after steering the Yellow Submarine past his former employers and into the final. Pick: Arsenal 1, Villarreal 1 (Villarreal advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Benge's take: There is every reason to think Arsenal will be vastly improved. Kieran Tierney and David Luiz can bolster the defense while the disastrous strikerless system from the first leg can be ditched with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang available again. Even on an off-night the Gunners did enough to test a Villarreal side that will be without key weapons including Juan Foyth and the away goal they got should count for a lot. Except, do you really believe a team whose defining trait is its propensity to self-destruct won't concede at least once? Arsenal have left themselves with much too much to do. Pick: Arsenal 2, Villarreal 2 (Villarreal advance 4-3 on aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: The Gunners concede early to Gerard Moreno, but the attack kicks into gear with an electric display, overpowering the visitors' slow defense to advance to the final. Pick: Arsenal 3, Villarreal 1 (Arsenal advance 4-3 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Arsenal dropped the first leg against Villarreal, but the 2-1 aggregate is narrow enough for the team to overcome. The home advantage could come into play against a Villarreal side that isn't quite used to big moments in the European stage. Pick: Arsenal 2, Villarreal 0 (Arsenal advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Arsenal managed to somehow escape the first leg of this matchup with their chances of winning intact. At home they won't face anything as challenging as being down two goals and a man with their tournament on the line. Unai Emery may be a Europa League wizard, but Arsenal's ability to control the ball will ultimately be too much for Villarreal. Pick: Arsenal 2, Villarreal 0 (Arsenal advance 3-2 on aggregate)

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!