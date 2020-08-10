Watch Now: Europa League Preview: Manchester United vs Copenhagen ( 1:57 )

The quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League begin Monday with two games in Germany. Inter Milan takes on Bayer Leverkusen while Manchester United faces Copenhagen, and by the day's end we will know the first two semifinalists of the competition. Ahead of the two games, what are the best bets to keep an eye on? More on that below.

Here are the best bets for Monday's action:

Inter Milan vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Romelu Lukaku scored in the win over Getafe to reach this stage, and he will be the focal point of Leverkusen's defense with Jonathan Tah likely tasked with marking him. Because of that close marking, expect Lukaku to be comfortable as a provider and to set up his strike partner Lautaro Martinez for a goal in this one. Lukaku has three assists in five European matches this season, so he's shown he is willing to give up a shot for a better chance. PICK: Lukaku to assist a goal (+450)

Manchester United vs. Copenhagen

United is expected to win this one, and with Copenhagen prioritizing defense, expect there to be plenty of marking on the wings that will force balls more into the box. Because of that, there is some value there in betting Anthony Martial to grab the first goal. He will likely start up top for the Red Devils and get numerous chances. He has a team-high 23 goals this season. PICK: Martial as first goalscorer (+300)

Will Manchester United concede? They did against LASK and have allowed struggling teams to score against them like West Ham, Bournemouth and Norwich in recent weeks. Because of how forward United will get in this game, and with an inconsistent defense, expect Copenhagen to have chances. If they do score, it would most likely be via Jonas Wind who takes set pieces, is the hot hand with two goals last time out and playing with confidence. PICK: Jonas Wind as anytime goalscorer (+320)