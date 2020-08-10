Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

The drama is heating up in the UEFA Europa League as the scene shifted to Germany for the beginning of the quarterfinals on Monday. Unlike (most of) the previous round, every match played will be single elimination. And we all know anything can happen in 90 minutes of regulation as we work our way to the big final on Aug. 21.

We're still on a collision course for an Inter Milan-Manchester United final after the Red Devils survived a scare against Copenhagen and the Nerazzurri took care of Bayer Leverkusen in the quarterfinals.

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one month of CBS All Access for free ahead of the opening match. If you're a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that's live right now, go directly to the UEFA Europa League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

As for the matches, we'll see them split among four stadiums throughout the Germany: Stadion Köln, MSV Arena, Dusseldorf Arena and Arena AufSchalke. You will find a complete look at the schedule for the rest of the tournament by clicking here.

Here's a look at the bracket and how things are set to play out.

Europa League bracket

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Quarterfinals

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Monday, Aug. 10

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Basel, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access

Wolves vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access

So who should you back in the Europa League quarterfinals? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value in every Europa League match, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

Round of 16 (continued)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0 (Shakhtar advance 5-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0 (Copenhagen advance 3-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Manchester United 2, LASK 1 (United advance 7-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0 (single elimination) | MATCH REPLAY

Thursday, Aug. 6

