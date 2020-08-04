Just like the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League will also return this week. The action officially kicks off on Aug. 5 as the second leg of six of the eight Round of 16 matches take place to determine who will make it into the quarterfinals. Notable teams in that scenario include Manchester United, holders of a five-goal first leg advantage over LASK, and Bayer Leverkusen, who hold a 3-1 lead over Scotland's Rangers heading into the second leg.

The remaining two matches feature teams that never got to play a first leg of their respective matches, so they will face off in a one-off game that takes place in Germany. Those matches are Inter Milan vs. Getafe and Sevilla vs. Roma.

Once those four round of 16 matchups are decided, the scene shifts to Germany, for the start of the quarterfinals, which will all be played as single-elimination matches as things progress towards the final on Aug. 21. The games will be split among four stadiums throughout the country: Stadion Köln, MSV Arena, Dusseldorf Arena and Arena AufSchalke. You will find a complete look at the schedule for the rest of the tournament by clicking here. Here's a look at the bracket and how things are set to play out.

Europa League bracket

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Round of 16 (continued)

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Wolfsburg, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access (Shakhtar leads 2-1 through leg 1)

Copenhagen vs. Istanbul Basaksehir, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access (Istanbul leads 1-0 through leg 1)

Manchester United vs. LASK, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (United leads 5-0 through leg 1)

Inter Milan vs. Getafe, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access

Thursday, Aug. 6

Sevilla vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Rangers, 12:55 p.m. on CBS All Access (Leverkusen leads 3-1 through leg 1)

Basel vs. Frankfurt, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (Basel leads 3-0 through leg 1)

Wolves vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access (Wolves lead on away goals 1-1 through leg 1)