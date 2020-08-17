Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

The drama is heating up in the UEFA Europa League as the scene shifted to Germany for the conclusion of the competition. It all comes to an emphatic close on Friday as Sevilla square off against Inter Milan in Stadion Köln in Cologne for all the marbles. The Spanish club has won it all five different times while Inter have won it on three separate occasions, most recently in 1997-98 when the competition was branded as the UEFA Cup.

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one month of CBS All Access for free ahead of the opening match. If you're a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that's live right now, go directly to the UEFA Europa League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

Here's a look at the bracket and how things played out.

Europa League bracket

Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Final

Friday, Aug. 16

Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. ET on CBS All Access

Semifinals

Sunday, Aug. 16

Sevilla 2, Manchester United 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Monday, Aug. 17

Inter Milan 5, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Quarterfinals

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Monday, Aug. 10

Inter Milan 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0 (a.e.t) | MATCH REPLAY

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Shakhtar Donetsk 4 Basel 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0, Sevilla 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Round of 16 (continued)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0 (Shakhtar advance 5-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0 (Copenhagen advance 3-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Manchester United 2, LASK 1 (United advance 7-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0 (single elimination) | MATCH REPLAY

Thursday, Aug. 6

