The drama is heating up in the UEFA Europa League as the scene shifted to Germany for the conclusion of the competition. It all comes to an emphatic close on Friday as Sevilla square off against Inter Milan in Stadion Köln in Cologne for all the marbles. The Spanish club has won it all five different times while Inter have won it on three separate occasions, most recently in 1997-98 when the competition was branded as the UEFA Cup.
Here's a look at the bracket and how things played out.
Europa League bracket
Final
Friday, Aug. 16
- Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. ET on CBS All Access
Semifinals
Sunday, Aug. 16
- Sevilla 2, Manchester United 1 | MATCH REPLAY
Monday, Aug. 17
- Inter Milan 5, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Quarterfinals
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Monday, Aug. 10
- Inter Milan 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1 | MATCH REPLAY
- Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0 (a.e.t) | MATCH REPLAY
Tuesday, Aug. 11
- Shakhtar Donetsk 4 Basel 1 | MATCH REPLAY
- Wolves 0, Sevilla 1 | MATCH REPLAY
Round of 16 (continued)
Wednesday, Aug. 5
- Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0 (Shakhtar advance 5-1) | MATCH REPLAY
- Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0 (Copenhagen advance 3-1) | MATCH REPLAY
- Manchester United 2, LASK 1 (United advance 7-1) | MATCH REPLAY
- Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0 (single elimination) | MATCH REPLAY
Thursday, Aug. 6
- Sevilla 2, Roma 0 (One-leg tie, Sevilla advance) | MATCH REPLAY
- Bayer Leverkusen 1, Rangers 0 (Leverkusen advance 4-1) | MATCH REPLAY
- Basel 1, Frankfurt 0 (Basel advance 4-0 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY
- Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Olympiacos 0 (Wolverhampton advance 2-1 on aggregate) | MATCH REPLAY