The drama is heating up in the UEFA Europa League as the scene shifted to Germany for the beginning of the quarterfinals on Monday. Unlike (most of) the previous round, every match played will be single elimination. And we all know anything can happen in 90 minutes of regulation as we work our way to the big final on Aug. 21.

We're still on a collision course for an Inter Milan-Manchester United final after the Red Devils survived a scare against Copenhagen and the Nerazzurri took care of Bayer Leverkusen in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Sevilla narrowly escaped Wolves and Shakhtar Donetsk made easy work of Basel.

As for the matches, we'll see them split among four stadiums throughout the Germany: Stadion Köln, MSV Arena, Dusseldorf Arena and Arena AufSchalke. You will find a complete look at the schedule for the rest of the tournament by clicking here.

Here's a look at the bracket and how things are set to play out.

Europa League bracket

Semifinals

Sunday, Aug. 16

Sevilla 2, Manchester United 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Monday, Aug. 17

Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m. on CBS All Access

Quarterfinals

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Monday, Aug. 10

Inter Milan 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0 (a.e.t) | MATCH REPLAY

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Shakhtar Donetsk 4 Basel 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0, Sevilla 1 | MATCH REPLAY

Round of 16 (continued)

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0 (Shakhtar advance 5-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0 (Copenhagen advance 3-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Manchester United 2, LASK 1 (United advance 7-1) | MATCH REPLAY

Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0 (single elimination) | MATCH REPLAY

