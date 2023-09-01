The 2023-24 UEFA Europa League groups are now set after Friday's draw at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco and all eyes will immediate locate Group B which boasts an impressive array of talent and clubs steeped in history. Brighton and Hove Albion, debutants at this level under Roberto De Zerbi, will be up against historic names such as Ajax and Olympique de Marseille -- who have five UEFA Champions League titles between them -- and Greek giants AEK Athens.

That was not the only draw to get the pulses racing as UEFA Europa Conference League titleholders West Ham United also landed an enticing Group A selection of Olympiacos, Freiburg and Backa Topola. Liverpool, another Premier League club in the draw, are in Group E which also houses LASK, Union SG and Toulouse.

Elsewhere, beaten UEL finalists from last term Roma, along with Slavia Praha, Sheriff and Servette in Group G promises to be entertaining while Group H boasts Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde and Hacken which the Germans will feel they should top. Group F has an eclectic feel to it with Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos in the lineup.

Full Europa League 23-24 groups

Group A: West Ham, Olympiacos, Freiburg and Backa Topola.

West Ham, Olympiacos, Freiburg and Backa Topola. Group B: Ajax, Marseille, Brighton and AEK Athens.

Ajax, Marseille, Brighton and AEK Athens. Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.

Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol. Group D: Atalanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz and Rakow Czestochowa.

Atalanta, Sporting CP, Sturm Graz and Rakow Czestochowa. Group E: Liverpool, LASK, Union SG and Toulouse.

Liverpool, LASK, Union SG and Toulouse. Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos.

Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa and Panathinaikos. Group G: Roma, Slavia Praha, Sheriff and Servette.

Roma, Slavia Praha, Sheriff and Servette. Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde and Hacken.

We also have the complete UEFA competition lineup now that the Europa Conference League draw has been completed and it has produced a few more enticing groups to keep an eye on. Dinamo Zagreb and Viktoria Plzen in Group B were both Champions League clubs last season while Group D consists of Club Brugge, Bodo/Glimt, Besiktas and Lugano who all have plenty of continental pedigree.

Group F of Ferencvaros, Fiorentina, Genk and Cukaricki is also pretty stacked while AZ, Aston Villa, Legia Warsaw and Zrinjski in Group E promises to be an adventure for Unai Emery's men who are 1982 European champions. Lille in Group A have been sent far afield with Slovakia, Slovenia and the Faroe Islands as destinations while Group G of Frankfurt, PAOK, HJK and Aberdeen promises to be memorable for away day fans.

Full UECL 23-24 groups

Group A: Lille, Slovan Bratislava, Olimpija Ljubljana and Klaksvik.

Lille, Slovan Bratislava, Olimpija Ljubljana and Klaksvik. Group B: Gent, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Zorya Luhansk and Breidablik.

Gent, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Zorya Luhansk and Breidablik. Group C: Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen, Astana and Ballkani.

Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen, Astana and Ballkani. Group D: Club Brugge, Bodo/Glimt, Besiktas and Lugano.

Club Brugge, Bodo/Glimt, Besiktas and Lugano. Group E: AZ, Aston Villa, Legia Warsaw and Zrinjski.

AZ, Aston Villa, Legia Warsaw and Zrinjski. Group F: Ferencvaros, Fiorentina, Genk and Cukaricki.

Ferencvaros, Fiorentina, Genk and Cukaricki. Group G: Frankfurt, PAOK, HJK Helsinki and Aberdeen.

Frankfurt, PAOK, HJK Helsinki and Aberdeen. Group H: Fenerbahce, Ludogorets, Spartak Trnava and Nordsjaelland.

As is the case with the Champions League, full Europa and Europa Conference fixture details and timings will be only confirmed and then communicated once all potential broadcasting and logistical clashes have been taken into consideration.