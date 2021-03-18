The UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw is upon us and you can catch all the action from the House of European Footbal in Nyon, Switzerland, on CBS Sports HQ.

There are now only eight teams left with Tottenham Hotspur dumped out of contention following a 3-0 extra-time loss to Dinamo Zagreb, who lost their manager Zoran Mamic to prison this week for fraud. However, Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal are through despite losing 1-0 to Olympiacos at home in the second leg. As for their Premier League counterparts Manchester United, they dispatched AC Milan and former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic thanks to a clutch second-half goal from Paul Pogba in the second leg.

Here's everything you need to know about the draw on Friday:

How to watch

Time: 8 a.m. ET | Date: Friday, March 19

Location: House of European Football -- Nyon, Switzerland

TV and live stream: CBS Sports HQ

Which teams are still alive?

Ajax (NED)

Arsenal (ENG)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Granada (ESP)

Manchester United (ENG)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Roma (ITA)

Villarreal (ESP)﻿

How will the draw work?

There are no seedings or restrictions from having teams from the same countries meeting. The winners of the round of 16 ties will be in a free draw which could lead to a Granada-Villarreal and/or a Manchester United-Arsenal pairing.

Each tie will be numbered 1-4 for the semifinal draw that will also take place, along with an additional draw to determine the designated "home" side for the May 26 final in Gdansk, Poland.

CBS Sports

Bracket

Ahead of Friday's draw for the last eight, get your printable brackets ready (they're empty for now), and keep the bracket fever going by printing our NCAA Tournament March Madness bracket. You can also print the Champions League bracket here.

Click here to enlarge and print the 2021 UEFA Europa League knockout stage bracket.

When will the quarterfinals start?

Thursday, April 29



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)

Thursday, May 6