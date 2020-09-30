The 2020-21 UEFA Europa League season is about to kick into full gear. The big boys -- Arsenal, Roma, Napoli, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal -- have already clinched tickets to the group stage as the play-off round is underway to determine the final spots before the draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, which can be streamed on CBS Sports HQ.
Here are all the dates you need to know for next season's Europa League:
Play-off round
Champions Path
|DATE
|HOME
|AWAY
|TIME (ET)
Oct. 1
CFR Cluj
KuPS
11 a.m.
Oct. 1
Ararat-Armenia
Red Star Belgrade
1 p.m.
Oct. 1
Dinamo Zagreb
Flora
1 p.m.
Oct. 1
Legia Warsaw
Qarabag
2 p.m.
Oct. 1
Sarajevo
Celtic
2 p.m.
Oct. 1
Dynamo Brest
Ludogorets
2 p.m.
Oct. 1
Young Boys
Tirana
2:30 p.m.
Oct. 1
Dundalk
KI
2:30 p.m.
Main Path
|DATE
|HOME
|AWAY
|TIME (ET)
Oct. 1
Liberec
APOEL
1 p.m.
Oct. 1
Malmo
Granada
1 p.m.
Oct. 1
Charleroi
Lech
1 p.m.
Oct. 1
Rosenborg
PSV Eindhoven
1 p.m.
Oct. 1
Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Viktoria Plzen
1:30 p.m.
Oct. 1
Standard Liege
Fehervar
2 p.m.
Oct. 1
Copenhagen
Rijeka
2 p.m.
Oct. 1
Basel
CSKA Sofia
2:30 p.m.
Oct. 1
Rangers
Galatasaray
2:45 p.m.
Oct. 1
AEK Athens
Wolfsburg
2:45 p.m.
Oct. 1
Tottenham
Maccabi Haifa
3 p.m.
Oct. 1
Sporting CP
LASK
3 p.m.
Oct. 1
Rio Ave
AC Milan
3 p.m.
Group stage
Draw: Friday, Oct. 2
Matchday 1: Thursday, Oct. 22
Matchday 2: Thursday, Oct. 29
Matchday 3: Thursday, Nov. 5
Matchday 4: Thursday, Nov. 26
Matchday 5: Thursday, Dec. 3
Matchday 6: Thursday, Dec. 10
Knockout stage
Round of 32 draw: Monday, Dec. 14
Round of 32, first leg: Thursday, Feb. 18
Round of 32, second leg: Thursday, Feb. 25
Round of 16 draw: Friday, Feb. 26
Round of 16, first leg: Thursday, March 11
Round of 16, second leg: Thursday, March 18
Quarterfinal and semifinal draw: Friday, March 19
Quarterfinals, first leg: Thursday, April 8
Quarterfinals, second leg: Thursday, April 15
Semifinals, first leg: Thursday, April 29
Semifinals, second leg: Thursday, May 6
Final: Wednesday, May 26 (Gdańsk Stadium, Poland)