The UEFA Europa League draw will take place on Friday at 6 a.m. ET in Nyon, Switzerland, as every team will know their pairings and path to the knockout stage. You can catch the action on CBS Sports HQ. Here's a look at how things will shake out.

Forty-eight clubs will participate in the group stage:

18 automatic qualifiers

21 play-off winners

6 UEFA Champions League play-off losing teams

3 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round losing teams

The following teams have already booked a ticket to the group stage:

Spain : Villarreal, Real Sociedad

: Villarreal, Real Sociedad England : Leicester, Arsenal

: Leicester, Arsenal Italy : Napoli, Roma

: Napoli, Roma Germany : Leverkusen, Hoffenheim

: Leverkusen, Hoffenheim France : LOSC, Nice

: LOSC, Nice Portugal : Braga, Benfica

: Braga, Benfica Netherlands : Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar

: Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar Austria : Wolfsberg, Rapid Wien

: Wolfsberg, Rapid Wien Russia : CSKA Moskva

: CSKA Moskva Belgium : Royal Antwerp, Gent

: Royal Antwerp, Gent Ukraine : Zorya Luhansk

: Zorya Luhansk Turkey : Sivasspor

: Sivasspor Czech Republic : Sparta Praha

: Sparta Praha Cyprus : Omonoia

: Omonoia Norway: Molde

The fun begins on Oct. 22 through Dec. 10. Be sure to check the group standings below after the draw and after each match.

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H

Group I

Group J

Group K

Group L