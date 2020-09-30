Arsenal FC v Vitoria Guimaraes: Group F - UEFA Europa League
Getty Images

The UEFA Europa League draw will take place on Friday at 6 a.m. ET in Nyon, Switzerland,  as every team will know their pairings and path to the knockout stage. You can catch the action on CBS Sports HQ. Here's a look at how things will shake out.

Forty-eight clubs will participate in the group stage: 

  • 18 automatic qualifiers
  • 21 play-off winners
  • 6 UEFA Champions League play-off losing teams
  • 3 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round losing teams

The following teams have already booked a ticket to the group stage:

  • Spain: Villarreal, Real Sociedad
  • England: Leicester, Arsenal
  • Italy: Napoli, Roma
  • Germany: Leverkusen, Hoffenheim
  • France: LOSC, Nice
  • Portugal: Braga, Benfica
  • Netherlands: Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar
  • Austria: Wolfsberg, Rapid Wien
  • Russia: CSKA Moskva
  • Belgium: Royal Antwerp, Gent
  • Ukraine: Zorya Luhansk
  • Turkey: Sivasspor
  • Czech Republic: Sparta Praha
  • Cyprus: Omonoia
  • Norway: Molde

The fun begins on Oct. 22 through Dec. 10. Be sure to check the group standings below after the draw and after each match. 

