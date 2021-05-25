The UEFA Europa League final is here and Manchester United stand between Villarreal CF coach Unai Emery and a fourth title which would be his first with the Yellow Submarine. However, opposite number Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his own motivations to win after some near silverware misses so far. Our experts are fairly split on who will win this and most agree that it will be tight with a few even suggesting 90 minutes will not be enough to decide this one. What do you reckon? See how your prediction lines up those of our finest.

Let's get to the predictions:

Villarreal vs. Manchester United

Date: Wednesday, May 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+

Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman

Pick Villarreal Manchester United Villarreal Villarreal Manchester United Manchester United Villarreal Manchester United



Rongen's take: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is searching for his first piece of silverware since take charge at Old Trafford but Unai Emery's Villarreal are undefeated in this season's competition and will prevail. Pick: Villarreal 2, Manchester United 1

Romano's take: Manchester United's experience can make a difference. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team is in great shape and will have Edinson Cavani, the right man for this match. Pick: Villarreal 0, Manchester United 2

Echegaray's take: Despite the abundance in offensive talent from both sides, this is going to be a tighter affair than most predict, mainly because of their resiliency. Man United ended the Premier League season by becoming the first team since Arsenal's Invincibles to finish unbeaten away from home. A remarkable achievement, which helped them end second in the table. Their path to the final has not been easy, including victories against Real Sociedad and Roma, and thanks to Edinson Cavani's emergence and of course, the wonderful Bruno Fernandes, it's not rocket science to suggest that the Red Devils enter this one as favorites. On the other side, Villarreal come into the final without losing a single game and if there is a tournament Unai Emery enjoys, it's this one. They have arguably the best center back in Spain and one of the best in Europe in Pau Torres and Gerard Moreno is a threat against anyone, having finished La Liga's scoring charts in third place behind Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema. That's a prize in itself.

So here's the thing: Both have firepower and both can protect collectively. One is better on the counter, the other better in possession. This to me is about individual matchups and who can be the difference maker down the stretch. in the end, I see it going to extra time and that's where we'll see a conclusion. I know I am going against conformity here, and I am probably wrong, but I don't care. It's the final. It's time to gamble. It's time to believe ... and for me, there is no better dream than the yellow submarine -- who need this trophy in order to get Champions League -- winning it in extra time. Pick: Villarreal 2, Manchester United 1 (a.e.t.)

Johnson's take: Unai Emery can win his fourth Europa League title after three with Sevilla and a runners-up medal with Arsenal. With Champions League qualification on the line, I think Emery will lead another Spanish side to a European crown. Pick: Villarreal 1, Manchester United 1 (VIllarreal win on penalties)

Benge's take: Villarreal might have overcome English opposition to reach the final but that was as much down to Arsenal's own deficiencies as a particularly high quality performance by Unai Emery's side, who rode their luck against a side with pretty limited avenues to hurt them in the final third. You cannot say the same about Manchester United, who on current form can beat teams in a host of different ways from Edinson Cavani's predatory finishes in the penalty area to the pace and vibrancy of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba. Without Harry Maguire United may be vulnerable to the counter but they should be able to dictate this game to such an extent that it becomes impossible for Villarreal to stay with them. Pick: Villarreal 0, Manchester United 2

Gonzalez's take: The Red Devils' attack will be too much in the end as Edinson Cavani scores twice, firing United to the title against the overmatched Yellow Submarine. Pick: Villarreal 1, Manchester United 3

Herrera's take: Villarreal complete their dark horse story in Europa League thanks to their staple of organized defense. Man. United's Cavani and Fernandes stay frustrated by the lack of space, and struggle to break through. Pick: Villarreal 1, Manchester United 0

Goodman's take: Unai Emery's Europa League cup magic can't continue forever can it? Chances are Samuel Chukwueze will miss out for the Spanish side and for a team with limited attacking options, missing their winger is a big blow. Pick: Villarreal 1, Manchester United 2

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!