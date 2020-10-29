Europa League Matchday 2 is on Thursday with 24 games across the continent, all of which are available live and on demand on CBS All Access. AC Milan host Sparta Prague in the early slate while the late slate is highlighted by games such as Real Sociedad vs. Napoli and Arsenal against Dundalk. Tottenham, Celtic and others will be in action as well.
Matches for this matchday start an hour later for those of us in the United States following the time changes in Europe and us not moving back the clocks until this weekend.
Group stage: Matchday 2
All times U.S./Eastern
- AEK Athens vs. Leicester City, 1:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Zorya Luhansk vs. Braga, 1:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- AC Milan vs. Sparta Prague, 1:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Lille vs. Celtic, 1:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Qarabag vs. Villarreal, 1:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Sivasspor vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv, 1:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- LASK vs. Ludogorets, 1:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Royal Antwerp vs. Tottenham, 1:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- CSKA Moscow vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 1:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Feyenoord vs. Wolfsberg, 1:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Red Star Belgrade vs. Slovan Liberec, 1:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Gent vs. Hoffenheim, 1:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Roma vs. CSKA-Sofia, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- CFR Cluj vs. Young Boys, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Arsenal vs. Dundalk, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Molde vs. Rapid Wien, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Slavia Prague vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Nice vs. Hapoel Beer-Sheva, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Benfica vs. Standard Liege, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Rangers vs. Lech Poznan, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Omonoia vs. PSV Eindhoven, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Granada vs. PAOK, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- AZ Alkmaar vs. Rijeka, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)
- Real Sociedad vs. Napoli, 4 p.m. (CBS All Access)