Europa League Matchday 2 is on Thursday with 24 games across the continent, all of which are available live and on demand on CBS All Access. AC Milan host Sparta Prague in the early slate while the late slate is highlighted by games such as Real Sociedad vs. Napoli and Arsenal against Dundalk. Tottenham, Celtic and others will be in action as well.

Matches for this matchday start an hour later for those of us in the United States following the time changes in Europe and us not moving back the clocks until this weekend.

You can stream every group stage and knockout stage match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one week of CBS All Access for free ahead of the opening match. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Group stage: Matchday 2

All times U.S./Eastern