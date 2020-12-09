The Europa League reaches the end of its group stage campaign on Thursday night with six spots still available in the knockout rounds of the competition.

There is plenty to play for with only five teams assured both of qualification to the knockout round and their seeding for the draw, which takes place later this month.

For the first time, the "The Golazo Show," CBS Sports' live whip-around show on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor will be covering the Europa League, so you can tune in to follow all the action in one place. Coverage begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

Read on for everything you need to know about the final round of fixtures:

Storylines

Group F: The group of death has lived up to its billing. The table toppers in Spain, a Napoli side stocked with attacking weapons and an AZ Alkmaar side that might have won the Dutch title last season are locked in battle for two qualifying spots heading into the final round of games.

Napoli host Real Sociedad knowing that qualification is firmly within their hands, a draw guaranteeing qualification and a win top spot. With AZ at home to Rijeka, who have just a point to their name after five matches, Sociedad know that it is unlikely that they will make it through without winning in the Stadio San Paolo.

That might be easier said than done, in 28 home Europa League games Napoli have lost only five times.

Group K: There are several playoffs for second spot in the final week but few are quite as intriguing as that between Feyenoord and Wolfsberger. The Austrian side host Feyenoord in Carinthia needing just a point to secure their passage to the knockout rounds for the first time.

That achievement would be all the more significant considering that until 2012 this club had never even been in the top flight of Austrian football. Now they are mainstays in the top tier domestically and have proven to be quite a force in Europe, winning in Moscow and the Netherlands. A first group stage win on home soil and they are through.

Champions League additions: The eight third place teams from the Champions League group stages drop down into the Europa League and as of Wednesday morning there was already one big-hitting addition in the form of Manchester United, whose successive losses to Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig saw them slip to third in Group H.

Another member of Europe's elite could be joining them as Real Madrid and Inter Milan face Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk. Only a win guarantees qualification for Madrid whilst Inter aren't even assured of a place in the Champions League's round of 16 if they beat Shakhtar. Separately, Atletico Madrid are also at risk, and should they lose to RB Salzburg in Austria, the Europa League beckons.

Permutations

Group A:

Roma have qualified as group winners.

have qualified as group winners. Young Boys need only avoid defeat at home to CFR Cluj to join the Italians in the knockout stages. If Cluj win they will finish second.

Group B:

Arsenal are through as group winners.

are through as group winners. Rapid Vienna host Molde in a battle for second place. To qualify ahead of their visitors Rapid must either win 1-0 or by a margin of two or more goals.

Group C:

Slavia Prague and Bayer Leverkusen have both qualified and will face off in Germany in a battle for top spot. Prague top the group with a win or a draw whilst Leverkusen must win to claim top spot.

Group D:

Rangers are through and are guaranteed top spot in the group if they win away to Lech Poznan.

are through and are guaranteed top spot in the group if they win away to To beat them to top spot Benfica, who have also qualified, need to better Rangers' result when they play away to Standard Liege.

Group E:

Granada and PSV Eindhoven have both qualified with the former holding a one point lead at the top of Group E. If Granada beat PAOK in Greece they will top the group. PSV need to win against Omonoia and hope Granada drop points.

Group F:

Napoli need only avoid defeat at home to Real Sociedad to guarantee themselves passage to the last 32. A win guarantees they top the group.

need only avoid defeat at home to to guarantee themselves passage to the last 32. A win guarantees they top the group. The Italians will also claim top spot if AZ Alkmaar fail to win away to eliminated Rijeka. Sociedad need to match AZ's result to qualify.

Group G:

Leicester City and Braga have qualified for the knockout stages.

and have qualified for the knockout stages. A win at home against AEK Athens guarantees top spot for Leicester. They will also secure themselves seeding for the round of 32 if they match Braga's result at home to Zorya Luhansk.

Group H:

Lille, who along with AC Milan have qualified from Group H, guarantee themselves top spot with a win away to Celtic or if Milan fail to win away to Sparta Prague.

Group I:

Villarreal have qualified as group winners, so the fact their match against Qarabagh has been postponed won't lead to any suspense.

have qualified as group winners, so the fact their match against has been postponed won't lead to any suspense. Maccabi Tel-Aviv will join them in the knockout stages with a win or a draw against Sivasspor, who must win in Israel to qualify.

Group J:

Antwerp and Tottenham Hotspur have qualified. The Belgian side travel to London knowing a draw or better will guarantee them top spot whilst Spurs must win.

Group K:

Dinamo Zagreb have qualified as group winners.

have qualified as group winners. Wolfsberg and Feyenoord play what is a de facto playoff for second place in Austria with the hosts needing just a point to finish second. Feyenoord must win or they join CSKA Moscow among the eliminated teams.

Group L:

Hoffenheim have won the group with Red Star assured of second place behind them.

Champions League additions

Third place teams in the Champions League group stage join the Europa League round of 32 draw. So far Manchester United, Club Brugge, Krasnodar and Dinamo Kiev have guaranteed themselves a spot in the competition.

The four teams with the best record will be seeded for the draw on December 14. Manchester United and Club Brugge will be among the seeds, Krasnodar and Dinamo Kiev will not.

Group Winners Runners-up Qualified (Position TBD) A Roma -- -- B Arsenal -- -- C -- -- Slavia Prague, Bayer Leverkusen D -- -- Rangers, Benfica E -- -- Granada, PSV Eindhoven F -- -- -- G -- -- Leicester City, Braga H -- -- Lille, AC Milan I Villarreal -- -- J -- -- Antwerp, Tottenham Hotspur K Dinamo Zagreb -- -- L Hoffenheim Red Star --

When is the round of 32 draw?

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Dec. 14, 2020 at 8 a.m. ET. It will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

When does the round of 32 begin?

The round of 32 begins Feb. 18. The second legs take place on February 25. For the full Europa League schedule click here.