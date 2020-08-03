RK CLUB CHG ANALYSIS

1. Manchester United -- The strongest team remaining and in fine form. United was able to finish in the top four in the Premier League, and this squad has changed since Bruno Fernandes joined in January. A trophy is their target since they are already qualified for the round of 16. United has a clear path to the semifinals with Istanbul Basksehir and Copenhagen meeting the winner of United vs. LASK.

2. Inter Milan -- When you have the defense Inter does and the strikers in Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, you have a great shot. Antonio Conte's team is built to win a cup like this and should feel confident in getting to the final. But taking on a quality Getafe side won't be easy. If Lukaku and Lautaro are on the same page as they have been for most of the season, they'll make it there.

3. Wolverhampton Wanderers -- A strong, sturdy squad under the leadership of Nuno Espirito Santo. An impressive seventh-place showing in the Premier League has them knowing they can contend. While the attack has been a bit inconsistent, their ability to control the tempo of a match will be key. Mexican international Raul Jimenez leads the way with 26 goals. Wolves drew 1-1 at Olympiacos in the first leg.

4. Roma -- A high-scoring team that hasn't recovered after Alisson's departure to Liverpool, Roma has a difficult tie against Sevilla. The height and quality in the final third gives the capital club a great chance of making a deep run, but the defense is going to have to improve after conceding 51 goals in Serie A.

5. Bayer Leverkusen -- The fact that they still have Kai Havertz is a great sign, because with him, they can win it. Without him, there was probably next to no chance. Leverkusen has a strong club that pushed for Champions League qualification via the Bundesliga but fell short. Their last chance to qualify is by winning the title, and they are capable. Leverkusen beat Rangers 3-1 in the first leg.

6. Sevilla -- A strong season in La Liga has been highlighted by Lucas Ocampos, who was once a highly-touted prospect out of Argentina. He never delivered as Monaco, Genoa or Milan but did have one strong season at Marseille. This season at Sevilla, he has 16 goals and helps make this side a serious threat in the competition. They will face Roma in a one-off match.

7. Wolfsburg -- Wolfsburg, led by American defender John Brooks, are dangerous. While the club won't light up the score, the strong, confident defense is tough to break down. Only five teams in the Bundesliga have a better defense, and three of those are Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. Down 2-1 after losing the first leg at home. Quality is there to come back.

8. Shakhtar Donetsk -- Ran away with the league title in Ukraine by 23 points. The defense is superb, but they just aren't tested enough domestically. Will they be ready against a tricky Wolfsburg side that is hungry after losing the first leg at home? Shakhtar can't let them create 14 shots again this time in the second leg.

9. Getafe -- While coach Jose Bordalas was a reported target of Valencia in the offseason, he stays on at Getafe and has this team dreaming of international glory. Jamie Mata up top, along with the emerging Marc Cucurella, post a real threat to any defense. They just need to get their defense back to the level of a season ago. Tall task to beat Inter in a one-off match.

10. Olympiacos -- The Greek champions have some serious quality -- just ask Arsenal. Youssef El-Arabi is having a fantastic season at 33 years of age with his 27 goals. After showing quality in La Liga and dominating in Qatar, he's on the European stage showing age is just a number. His pace and clinical ability in attack will be key to any deep run.

11. Istanbul Basaksehir -- The capital club won the Super Lig for the first time, and it was that defense leading the way. A product of proper double teams and a possession style of play, Istanbul Basaksehir can make a deep run in this cup. This a club that is emerging, growing and set to taste Champions League participation for the first time next season. They lead Copenhagen 1-0.

12. Rangers -- Unlike most other teams whose domestic season has ended, Rangers' has just begun. After losing out on the title to rival Celtic last season, Rangers are at least still alive in Europe. The defense is brilliant in the league, but facing Bayer Leverkusen isn't the same as Hearts, Kilmarnock or Hiberian. Can this legendary club hang with the big boys of the Europa League? Rangers trail Leverkusen 3-1.

13. Basel -- Basel finished third in the Swiss Super League, but that's not all that great for such an important club when you consider the league has 10 teams. In Europa League, they did look sharp in the group stage as one of the highest scoring teams. They should get by Eintracht into the quarters with their three-goal lead, but it is going to be tricky to get any further than that.

14. Eintracht Frankfurt -- The lack of quality in defense has been the issue all season long. Losing 3-0 to Basel in the first leg of the round of 16 was down right embarrassing. The German side has conceded a goal in six straight games and has just one clean sheet in its last 13. That means they are likely to concede in this one, and if they concede just once, they are going to have to score four times to move on.

15. Copenhagen -- Down 1-0 to Istanbul after the first leg, the attack has to show up. Crushing teams in Denmark gives them the confidence, and while the Turkish side has struggled defensively, it feels like this team's limit is the quarterfinals with Manchester United potentially next. A good club with a proud history, but they are big underdogs.