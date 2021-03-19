We're counting down the days until the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals begin and you can catch all the action on Paramount+ for all the fun on April 15. The eight finalists remain, but you can start prepping your brackets now:

Granada CF vs. Manchester United

Arsenal vs. Slavia Prague

AFC Ajax vs. AS Roma

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Villarreal CF

You can see all Europa League matches live and on demand on Paramount+ as the road to the big final in Gdansk, Poland, on May 26 continues.

Ahead of Friday's draw for the last eight, get your printable brackets ready (they're empty for now), and keep the bracket fever going by printing our NCAA Tournament March Madness bracket. It's also worth noting that unlike the round of 16 draw, teams from the same country (like Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea in England) can potentially meet in the next round. We should be in for a lot of fun come April.

Click here to enlarge and print the 2021 UEFA Europa League knockout stage bracket.