AS Roma host Manchester United at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League semifinals. United sit second in the Premier League and carry a heavy advantage into their away leg after defeating the Italian side 6-2 during the first leg at Old Trafford. While Roma, currently seventh place in Serie A, can only hope for an improbable comeback to continue their path to qualifying for the Champions League next season.

All Europa League games can be streamed live and on demand on Paramount+. A special edition of "The Golazo Show," the live whip-around program featuring every goal from every match, will air live on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ starting at 2 p.m. ET.

Let's get to the predictions:

Roma vs. Manchester United



Date: Thursday, May 6 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | Live stream: Paramount+



Thomas Rongen Fabrizio Romano Luis Miguel Echegaray Jonathan Johnson James Benge Roger Gonzalez Sandra Herrera Mike Goodman Pick 2-1 3-1 2-1 2-1 1-1 1-1 2-1 3-2

Rongen's take: United have been comeback kings all season and pulled off another fantastic showing in the first encounter. But Roma on home turf will at least salvage some pride at the Olimpico. Pick: Roma 2, Manchester United 1 (United advance 7-4 on aggregate)

Romano's take: The defeat in the first leg is too heavy to resist. Manchester United can win again and Roma are in a difficult situation also due to the injuries. Pick: Roma 1, Manchester United 3 (United advance 9-3 on aggregate)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Echegaray's take: After last week's dramatic events for the Red Devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer -- a club legend and someone who knows too well the glory days of the past -- will want to start the month on a more positive note and hand over the fans a European final for the first time since 2016-2017. I'll keep this one short. There is no way Roma produce a comeback, which at this point, seems almost impossible. But I do expect a tighter affair than the first leg. Man United, however, will come out victorious. Pick: Roma 1, Manchester United 2 (United advance 8-3 on aggregate)

Johnson's take: The Italian side gets a result out of sheer pride, but still fall to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men in the semifinals in embarrassing fashion. Pick: Roma 2, Manchester United 1 (United advance 7-4 on aggregate)

Benge's take: Riddled with injuries, Roma's best hope is that a weakened Manchester United take things easily having effectively booked their passage to the final. Certainly this won't be the game to tune in to on Thursday but expect the Italian side to at least restore some pride. Pick: Roma 1, Manchester United 1 (United advance 7-3 on aggregate)

Gonzalez's take: United take this one cautiously, focusing on defending and keeping their shape as the well-rested Red Devils cruise into the final. Pick: Roma 1, Manchester United 1 (United advance 7-3 on aggregate)

Herrera's take: Roma carry an embarrassing defeat into the second leg, and won't come back from the sting of that, but will be playing for pride and put up a strong performance. United cruises to the UEL final. Pick: Roma 1, Manchester United 2 (United advance 8-3 on aggregate)

Goodman's take: Roma will give this one a good fight, they always do with their high defensive line and reckless style of play. But ultimately they won't get close to overcoming the giant deficit they left themselves after the first leg. Pick: Roma 3, Manchester United 2 (United advance 8-5 on aggregate)

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!