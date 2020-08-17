The UEFA Europa League resumed play earlier in August after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The scene shifted to Germany last week, and the season will wrap up on Friday. Two clubs are remaining in the fight to be crowned Europa League champions and secure a berth for next season's Champions League.
Sevilla knocked out Manchester United on Sunday in the first semifinal. They will face Inter Milan, who destroyed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 on Monday.
Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results
Wed., Aug. 5
ROUND OF 16: Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0
FC København Stadium
ROUND OF 16: Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0
NSK Olimpiyskiy
ROUND OF 16: Manchester United 2, LASK 1
Old Trafford
ROUND OF 16: Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0
Arena AufShalke
Thurs., Aug. 6
ROUND OF 16: Sevilla 2, Roma 0
MSV Arena
ROUND OF 16: Bayer Leverkusen 1, Rangers 0
Bayarena
ROUND OF 16: Basel 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0
St. Jacob-Park
ROUND OF 16: Wolves 1, Olympiacos 0
Molineux
Mon., Aug. 10
QUARTERFINAL: Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0
Stadion Köln
QUARTERFINAL: Inter Milan 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1
Düsseldorf Arena
Tue., Aug. 11
QUARTERFINAL: Sevilla 1, Wolves 0
MSV Arena
QUARTERFINAL: Shakhtar Donetsk 4, Basel 1
Arena AufShalke
Sun., Aug. 16
SEMIFINAL: Sevilla 2, Manchester United 1
Stadion Köln
Mon., Aug. 17
SEMIFINAL: Inter Milan 5, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Düsseldorf Arena
Fri., Aug. 21
FINAL: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan
3 p.m.
Stadion Köln