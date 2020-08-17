Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

The UEFA Europa League resumed play earlier in August after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The scene shifted to Germany last week, and the season will wrap up on Friday. Two clubs are remaining in the fight to be crowned Europa League champions and secure a berth for next season's Champions League.

Sevilla knocked out Manchester United on Sunday in the first semifinal. They will face Inter Milan, who destroyed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 on Monday.

Below you'll find the full schedule the rest of the way. You can stream every match on CBS All Access, including the final at Stadion Köln in Cologne.

Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results