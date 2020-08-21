The UEFA Europa League resumed play in August after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The scene shifted to Germany for the final three rounds, and wrapped up on Aug. 21. Sevilla won their sixth Europa League title, taking down Inter Milan in an entertaining final, 3-2.
So how did we get to Sevilla's title? Find the full schedule and results from the Europa League restart below.
Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results
|DATE
|MATCHUPS
|TIME (ET)
|VENUE
Wed., Aug. 5
ROUND OF 16: Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0
FINAL
FC København Stadium
ROUND OF 16: Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0
FINAL
NSK Olimpiyskiy
ROUND OF 16: Manchester United 2, LASK 1
FINAL
Old Trafford
ROUND OF 16: Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0
FINAL
Arena AufShalke
Thurs., Aug. 6
ROUND OF 16: Sevilla 2, Roma 0
FINAL
MSV Arena
ROUND OF 16: Bayer Leverkusen 1, Rangers 0
FINAL
Bayarena
ROUND OF 16: Basel 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0
FINAL
St. Jacob-Park
ROUND OF 16: Wolves 1, Olympiacos 0
FINAL
Molineux
Mon., Aug. 10
QUARTERFINAL: Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0
FINAL
Stadion Köln
QUARTERFINAL: Inter Milan 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1
FINAL
Düsseldorf Arena
Tue., Aug. 11
QUARTERFINAL: Sevilla 1, Wolves 0
FINAL
MSV Arena
QUARTERFINAL: Shakhtar Donetsk 4, Basel 1
FINAL
Arena AufShalke
Sun., Aug. 16
SEMIFINAL: Sevilla 2, Manchester United 1
FINAL
Stadion Köln
Mon., Aug. 17
SEMIFINAL: Inter Milan 5, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
FINAL
Düsseldorf Arena
Fri., Aug. 21
FINAL: Sevilla 3, Inter Milan 2
FINAL
Stadion Köln