Watch Now: Europa League Final Highlights: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan (6:48)

The UEFA Europa League resumed play in August after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The scene shifted to Germany for the final three rounds, and wrapped up on Aug. 21. Sevilla won their sixth Europa League title, taking down Inter Milan in an entertaining final, 3-2.

So how did we get to Sevilla's title? Find the full schedule and results from the Europa League restart below.

Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results

DATEMATCHUPSTIME (ET)STREAMVENUE

Wed., Aug. 5

ROUND OF 16: Copenhagen 3, Istanbul Basaksehir 0

FC København Stadium 

ROUND OF 16: Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Wolfsburg 0

NSK Olimpiyskiy 

ROUND OF 16: Manchester United 2, LASK 1

Old Trafford 

ROUND OF 16: Inter Milan 2, Getafe 0

Arena AufShalke

Thurs., Aug. 6

ROUND OF 16: Sevilla 2, Roma 0

MSV Arena 

ROUND OF 16: Bayer Leverkusen 1, Rangers 0

Bayarena 

ROUND OF 16: Basel 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0

St. Jacob-Park 

ROUND OF 16: Wolves 1, Olympiacos 0

Molineux 

Mon., Aug. 10

QUARTERFINAL: Manchester United 1, Copenhagen 0

Stadion Köln 

QUARTERFINAL: Inter Milan 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1

Düsseldorf Arena 

Tue., Aug. 11

QUARTERFINAL: Sevilla 1, Wolves 0

MSV Arena 

QUARTERFINAL: Shakhtar Donetsk 4, Basel 1

Arena AufShalke 

Sun., Aug. 16

SEMIFINAL: Sevilla 2, Manchester United 1

Stadion Köln 

Mon., Aug. 17

SEMIFINAL: Inter Milan 5, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Düsseldorf Arena 

Fri., Aug. 21

FINAL: Sevilla 3, Inter Milan 2

CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network

Stadion Köln