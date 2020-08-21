Watch Now: Europa League Final Highlights: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan ( 6:48 )

The UEFA Europa League resumed play in August after a five-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. The scene shifted to Germany for the final three rounds, and wrapped up on Aug. 21. Sevilla won their sixth Europa League title, taking down Inter Milan in an entertaining final, 3-2.

So how did we get to Sevilla's title? Find the full schedule and results from the Europa League restart below.

Europa League schedule, matchday start times, results