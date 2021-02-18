The 2020-21 UEFA Europa League season is set to resume on Thursday. Most of the competition's big names -- like Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester, Roma, Napoli, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal -- have all advanced to the round of 32. Joining them in the knockout stage are the likes of Manchester United, Ajax, Red Bull Salzburg, who all finished third in their respective Champions League groups. We should be in for a thrilling knockout stage.
Here are all the dates and info you need to know for this season's Europa League knockout stage:
Round of 32
Thursday, Feb. 18
- Leg 1: Wolfsberger vs. Tottenham, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Dynamo Kiev vs. Brugge, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Real Sociedad vs. Manchester United, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Red Star Belgrade vs. AC Milan, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Slavia Prague vs. Leicester City, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Braga vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Krasnodar vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Young Boys vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Olympiacos vs. PSV Eindhoven, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Benfica vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Royal Antwerp vs. Rangers, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Red Bull Salzburg vs. Villarreal, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Molde vs. Hoffenheim, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Granada vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 1: Lille vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
Wednesday, Feb. 24
- Leg 2: Tottenham vs. Wolfsberger, 12 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
Thursday, Feb. 25
- Leg 2: Arsenal vs. Benfica, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 2: Rangers vs. Royal Antwerp, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 2: Villarreal vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 2: Hoffenheim vs. Molde, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 2: Napoli vs. Granada, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 2: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 2: Ajax vs. Lille, 12:55 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 2: Brugge vs. Dynamo Kiev, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 2: Manchester United vs. Real Sociedad, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 2: AC Milan vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 2: Leicester City vs. Slavia Prague, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 2: Roma vs. Braga, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 2: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Krasnodar, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 2: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
- Leg 2: PSV Eindhoven vs. Olympiacos, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)
Round of 16
The draw determining the round of 16 matchups will take place on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, on CBS Sports HQ and CBS All Access. The first legs of the quarterfinal will be played on Thursday, March 11 and the second legs will be played on Thursday, March 18. All round of 16 matches will air on Paramount+.
Quarterfinals
The draw for the quarterfinals will take place on Friday, March 19, on CBS Sports HQ and Paramount+. The first legs of the quarterfinal will be played on Thursday, April 8. The second legs will be played on Thursday, April 15. All quarterfinal matches will air on Paramount+.
Semifinals
The first legs of the semifinal round will be played on Thursday, April 29 and the second legs will be played on Thursday, May 6.
Thursday, April 29
- Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)
- Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)
Thursday, May 6
- Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)
- Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)
Final
The UEFA Europa League final will be played on Wednesday, May 26 at Gdansk City Stadium in Poland at 3 p.m. ET. The match will be streaming on Paramount+. The semifinal draw on March 19 will determine the designated "home" team.
- TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)
Completed matches
Matchday 1 results
- Young Boys 1, Roma 2
- CSKA-Sofia 0, CFR Cluj 2
- Dundalk 1, Molde 2
- Rapid Wien 1, Arsenal 2
- Bayer Leverkusen 6, Nice 2
- Hapoel Beer-Sheva 3, Slavia Prague 1
- Standard Liege 0, Rangers 2
- Lech Poznan 2, Benfica 4
- PSV Eindhoven 1, Granada 2
- PAOK 1, Omonoia 1
- Napoli 0, AZ Alkmaar 1
- Rijeka 0, Real Sociedad 1
- Braga 3, AEK Athens 0
- Leicester City 3, Zorya Luhansk 0
- Sparta Prague 1, Lille 4
- Celtic 1, AC Milan 3
- Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Qarabag 0
- Villarreal 5, Sivasspor 3
- Tottenham 3, LASK 0
- Ludogorets 1, Royal Antwerp 2
- Dinamo Zagreb 0 Feyenoord 0
- Wolfsberg 1, CSKA Moscow 1
- Hoffenheim 2, Red Star Belgrade 0
- Slovan Liberec 1, Gent 0
Matchday 2 results
- AEK Athens 1, Leicester City 2
- Zorya Luhansk 1, Braga 2
- AC Milan 3, Sparta Prague 0
- Lille 2, Celtic 2
- Qarabag 1, Villarreal 2
- Sivasspor 1, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2
- LASK 4, Ludogorets 3
- Royal Antwerp 1, Tottenham 0
- CSKA Moscow 0, Dinamo Zagreb 0
- Feyenoord 1, Wolfsberg 4
- Red Star Belgrade 5, Slovan Liberec 1
- Gent 1, Hoffenheim 4
- Roma 0, CSKA-Sofia 0
- CFR Cluj 1, Young Boys 1
- Arsenal 3, Dundalk 0
- Molde 1, Rapid Wien 0
- Slavia Prague 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0
- Nice 1, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0
- Benfica 3, Standard Liege 0
- Rangers 1, Lech Poznan 0
- Omonoia 1, PSV Eindhoven 2
- Granada 0, PAOK 0
- AZ Alkmaar 4, Rijeka 1
- Real Sociedad 0, Napoli 1
Matchday 3 results
- Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2, Bayer Leverkusen 4
- Lech Poznan 3, Standard Liege 1
- Benfica 3, Rangers 3
- Slavia Praha 3, Nice 2
- PAOK 4, PSV 1
- Real Sociedad 1, AZ Alkmaar 0
- Ludogorets 1, Tottenham 3
- Roma 5, CFR Cluj 0
- Rijeka 1, Napoli 2
- Omonia 0, Granada 2
- Rapid Wien 4, Dundalk 3
- Sivasspor 2, Qarabag FK 0
- Villarreal 4, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0
- Antwerp 0, LASK 1
- Dinamo Zagreb 1, Wolfsberg 0
- Feyenoord 3, CSKA Moscow 1
- Arsenal 4, Molde 1
- Leicester City 4, Braga 0
- AC Milan 0, Lille 3
- Young Boys 3, CSKA Sofia 0
- Hoffenheim 5, Slovan Liberec 0
- Crvena zvezda 2, Gent 1
- Celtic 1, Sparta Prague 4
- Zorya Luhansk 1, AEK Athens 4
Matchday 4 results
- CSKA-Sofia 0, Young Boys 1
- Molde 0, Arsenal 3
- Braga 3, Leicester City 3
- AEK Athens 0, Zorya Luhansk 3
- Sparta Prague 4, Celtic 1
- Lille 1, AC Milan 1
- Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Villarreal 1
- Qarabag 2, Sivasspor 3
- LASK 0, Royal Antwerp 2
- CSKA Moscow 0, Feyenoord 0
- Wolfsberg 0, Dinamo Zagreb 3
- Gent 0, Red Star Belgrade 2
- Slovan Liberec 0, Hoffenheim 2
- CFR Cluj 0, Roma 2
- Dundalk 1, Rapid Wien 3
- Bayer Leverkusen 4, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1
- Nice 1, Slavia Prague 3
- Standard Liege 2, Lech Poznan 1
- Rangers 2, Benfica 2
- PSV Eindhoven 3, PAOK 2
- Granada 2, Omonoia 1
- Napoli 2, Rijeka 0
- AZ Alkmaar 0, Real Sociedad 0
- Tottenham 4, Ludogorets 0
Matchday 5 results
- AEK Athens 2, Braga 4
- Zorya Luhansk 1, Leicester City 0
- AC Milan 4, Celtic 2
- Lille 2, Sparta Prague 1
- Qarabag 1, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1
- Sivasspor 0, Villarreal 1
- LASK 3, Tottenham 3
- Royal Antwerp 3, Ludogorets 1
- CSKA Moscow 0, Wolfsberg 1
- Feyenoord 0, Dinamo Zagreb 2
- Red Star Belgrade 0, Hoffenheim 0
- Gent 1, Slovan Liberec 2
- Roma 3, Young Boys 1
- CFR Cluj 0, CSKA-Sofia 0
- Arsenal 4, Rapid Wien 1
- Molde 3, Dundalk 1
- Slavia Prague 3, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0
- Nice 2, Bayer Leverkusen 3
- Benfica 4, Lech Poznan 0
- Rangers 3, Standard Liege 2
- Omonoia 2, PAOK 1
- Granada 0, PSV Eindhoven 1
- AZ Alkmaar 1, Napoli 1
- Real Sociedad 2, Rijeka 2
Matchday 6 results
- Young Boys 2, CFR Cluj 1
- CSKA-Sofia 3, Roma 1
- Dundalk 2, Arsenal 4
- Rapid Wien 2, Molde 2
- Bayer Leverkusen 4, Slavia Prague 0
- Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1, Nice 0
- Standard Liege 2, Benfica 2
- Lech Poznan 0, Rangers 2
- PSV Eindhoven 4, Omonoia 0
- PAOK 0, Granada 0
- Napoli 1, Real Sociedad 1
- Rijeka 2, AZ Alkmaar 1
- Braga 2, Zorya Luhansk 0
- Leicester City 2, AEK Athens 0
- Sparta Prague 0, AC Milan 1
- Celtic 3, Lille 2
- Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Sivasspor 0
- Villarreal vs. Qarabag -- POSTPONED
- Tottenham 2, Royal Antwerp 0
- Ludogorets 1, LASK 3
- Dinamo Zagreb 3, CSKA Moscow 1
- Wolfsberg 1, Feyenoord 0
- Hoffenheim 4, Gent 1
- Slovan Liberec 0, Red Star Belgrade 0