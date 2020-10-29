The UEFA Europa League is shifting into high gear with two of the six matchdays in the group stage behind us as the road to the final in Gdansk in 2021 takes shape.

Forty-eight clubs will participate in the group stage. The fun begins on Oct. 22 through Dec. 10, and as always, CBS All Access is your go-home for the Europa League. You can stream every Europa League (and Champions League) match live on CBS All Access. Be sure to check the group standings below after the draw and after each match.

Group A

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. CFR Cluj (ROU) 2 1 1 0 +2 4 2. Roma (ITA) 2 1 1 0 +1 4 3. Young Boys (SUI) 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4. CSKA-Sofia (BUL) 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Group B

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Arsenal (ENG) 2 2 0 0 +4 6 2. Molde (NOR) 2 2 0 0 +2 6 3. Rapid Wien (AUT) 2 0 0 2 -2 0 4. Dundalk (IRL) 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Group C

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Leverkusen (GER) 2 1 0 1 +3 3 2. Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR) 2 1 0 1 +1 3 3. Slavia Prague (CZE) 2 1 0 1 -1 3 4. Nice (FRA) 2 1 0 1 -3 3

Group D

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Benfica (POR) 2 2 0 0 +5 6 2. Rangers (SCO) 2 2 0 0 +3 6 3. Lech Poznan (POL) 2 0 0 2 -3 0 4. Standard Liege (BEL) 2 0 0 2 -5 0

Group E

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Granada (ESP) 2 1 1 0 +1 4 2. PSV Eindhoven (NED) 2 1 0 1 0 3 3. PAOK (GRE) 2 0 2 0 0 2 4. Omonoia (CYP) 2 0 1 1 -1 1

Group F

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. AZ Alkmaar (NED) 2 2 0 0 +4 6 2. Napoli (ITA) 2 1 0 1 0 3 3. Real Sociedad (ESP) 2 1 0 1 0 3 4. Rijeka (CRO) 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Group G

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Leicester City (ENG) 2 2 0 0 +4 6 2. Braga (POR) 2 2 0 0 +4 6 3. Zorya Luhansk (UKR) 2 0 0 2 -4 0 4. AEK Athens (GRE) 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Group H

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. AC Milan (ITA) 2 2 0 0 +5 6 2. Lille (FRA) 2 1 1 0 +3 4 3. Celtic (SCO) 2 0 1 1 -2 1 4. Sparta Prague (CZE) 2 0 0 2 -6 0

Group I

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Villarreal (ESP) 2 2 0 0 +4 6 2. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) 2 2 0 0 +2 6 3. Sivasspor (TUR) 2 0 0 2 -3 0 4. Qarabag (AZE) 2 0 0 2 -3 0

Group J

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Royal Antwerp (BEL) 2 2 0 0 +2 6 2. Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 2 1 0 1 +2 3 3. LASK (AUT) 2 1 0 1 -2 3 4. Ludogorets (BUL) 2 0 0 2 -2 0

Group K

POS CLUB GP W D L GD PTS 1. Wolfsberg (AUT) 2 1 1 0 +3 4 2. CSKA Moscow (RUS) 2 0 2 0 0 2 3. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 0 2 0 0 2 4. Feyenoord (NED) 2 0 1 1 -3 1

Group L