UEFA Europa League will wrap up its 2019-20 season with a push to play 15 matches over the course of 16 days. The quarterfinals kicked off on Aug. 10 and the final will be played on Aug. 21 at Stadion Köln in Cologne, Germany.

As we count down the days to the final, let's take a look at the race for top goalscorers of the tournament.

7 goals (current leader)

Bruno Fernandes, Sporting CP and Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes leads the list as he not only has the seven goals that put him up top, but also has four assists between his stints at Sporting and his club since the winter transfer window, Manchester United.

6 goals

Diogo Jota, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Daichi Kamada, Eintracht Frankfurt

Andraz Sporar, Slovan Bratislava and Sporting CP



Alfredo Morelos, Rangers



Edin Visca, Istanbul Basaksehir

Of the five who have made this list, only Diego Jota of Wolves has a chance to increase his total for the tournament. Jota's total is also of note as he reached it in just 362 minutes, less than any of the leading scorers.

5 goals

Munir El Haddadi, Sevilla

Mason Greenwood, Manchester United

Marko Raguz, LASK

Fabian Frei, Basel

Three of the four members of the five-goal club have a chance to increase their totals in the upcoming restart, but Greenwood is the only one of the three that has a recent goal to boast about. The English player scored the fourth goal of United's five-goal thrashing of LASK in the first leg of their Round of 16 match.

4 goals

Raul Jiménez, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kai Havertz, Bayer Leverkusen



Umar Sadiq, Partizan

Myron Boadu, AZ Alkmaar

Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan

Daniel Sinani, F91 Dudelange

Laurent Depoitre, KAA Gent

Anthony Martial, Manchester United



Claudiu Keseru, Ludogorets



Paulinho, Sporting Braga



Don't look now, but Romelu Lukaku is on a tear and could become a threat to assume top scorer of the tournament if Inter Milan continues to advance. He's scored in nine consecutive Europa League matches, dating back to his Everton days, which is a record.