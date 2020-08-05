Watch Now: Highlights: Manchester United vs. LASK ( 1:40 )

UEFA Europa League will wrap up its 2019-20 season with a push to play 15 matches over the course of 16 days. The round of 16 will kicked off on Aug. 5 and the final will be played on Aug. 21 at Stadion Köln in Cologne, Germany.

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one month of CBS All Access for free ahead of the opening match. You will find a complete look at the schedule for the rest of the tournament by clicking here.

As we count down the days to the restart, let's take a look at the race for top goalscorers of the tournament.

6 goals (current leaders)

Bruno Fernandes, Sporting CP and Manchester United

Daichi Kamada, Eintracht Frankfurt

Andraz Sporar, Slovan Bratislava and Sporting CP



Alfredo Morelos, Rangers



Edin Visca, Istanbul Basaksehir



Diogo Jota, Wolverhampton Wanderers



Of the six who have made this list, only Andraz Sporar does not have a chance to increase his total for the tournament as his new squad, Sporting CP, was eliminated by Istanbul Basaksehir in the Round of 32. Bruno Fernandes leads the list as he not only has the six goals that put him up top, but also has four assists between his stints at Sporting and his club since the winter transfer window, Manchester United. Diogo Jota's total is also of note as he reached it in just 329 minutes. For context, Fernandes, who reached six goals in the second-fewest minutes, did so in 601 minutes.

5 goals

Munir El Haddadi, Sevilla

Mason Greenwood, Manchester United

Marko Raguz, LASK

All three members of the five-goal club have a chance to increase their totals in the upcoming restart, but Greenwood is the only one of the three that has a recent goal to boast about. The English player scored the fourth goal of United's five-goal thrashing of LASK in the first leg of their Round of 16 match.

4 goals

Myron Boadu, AZ Alkmaar

Daniel Sinani, F91 Dudelange

Laurent Depoitre, KAA Gent

Fabian Frei, FC Basel



Claudiu Keseru, Ludogorets



Paulinho, Sporting Braga



Umar Sadiq, Partizan

Anthony Martial, Manchester United

Manchester United Anthony Martial is up to four goals now after his winner of LASK. The talented French attacker has been on a role as of late, both domestically and internationally, and he's one to watch the rest of the way. After his goal in the round of six, he could have three more games to add to his tally.

3 goals