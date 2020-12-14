The 2020-21 UEFA Europa League season has kicked into full gear. The big boys -- Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester, Roma, Napoli, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal -- have all advanced from the group stage. In come Manchester United, Ajax, Red Bull Salzburg and a few other teams from the Champions League after finishing third in their respective group. We should be in for a thrilling knockout stage.

You can stream every group stage and knockout stage match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one week of CBS All Access for free ahead of the opening match. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here are all the dates you need to know for this season's Europa League:

Round of 32

Thursday, Feb. 18

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Leg 2: Tottenham vs. Wolfsberger, 12 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Thursday, Feb. 25

Round of 16

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Leg 1: RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Leg 1: Barcelona vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Leg 1: Porto vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Leg 1: Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Leg 1: Lazio vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Leg 1: Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Leg 1: Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Leg 1: Atalanta vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Tuesday, March 9

Leg 2: Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Leg 2: Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Wednesday, March 10

Leg 2: Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Leg 2: PSG vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Tuesday, March 16

Leg 2: Manchester City vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Leg 2: Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Wednesday, March 17

Leg 2: Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Leg 2: Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Round of 16

The draw determining the round of 16 matchups will take place on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, on CBS Sports HQ and CBS All Access. The first legs of the quarterfinal will be played on Thursday, March 11 and the second legs will be played on Thursday, March 18.

Quarterfinals

The draw for the quarterfinals will take place on Friday, March 19, on CBS Sports HQ and CBS All Access. The first legs of the quarterfinal will be played on Thursday, April 8. The second legs will be played on Thursday, April 15.

Semifinals

The first legs of the semifinal round will be played on Thursday, April 29 and the second legs will be played on Thursday, May 6.

Thursday, April 29



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD (CBS All Access)

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD (CBS All Access)

Thursday, May 6

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD (CBS All Access)

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD (CBS All Access)



Final

The UEFA Europa League final will be played on Wednesday, May 26 at Gdansk City Stadium in Poland at 3 p.m. ET. You can always stream every match on CBS All Access. The semifinal draw on March 19 will determine the designated "home" team.

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Completed matches

Matchday 1 results

Young Boys 1, Roma 2

CSKA-Sofia 0, CFR Cluj 2

Dundalk 1, Molde 2

Rapid Wien 1, Arsenal 2

Bayer Leverkusen 6, Nice 2

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 3, Slavia Prague 1

Standard Liege 0, Rangers 2

Lech Poznan 2, Benfica 4

PSV Eindhoven 1, Granada 2

PAOK 1, Omonoia 1

Napoli 0, AZ Alkmaar 1

Rijeka 0, Real Sociedad 1

Braga 3, AEK Athens 0

Leicester City 3, Zorya Luhansk 0

Sparta Prague 1, Lille 4

Celtic 1, AC Milan 3

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Qarabag 0

Villarreal 5, Sivasspor 3

Tottenham 3, LASK 0

Ludogorets 1, Royal Antwerp 2

Dinamo Zagreb 0 Feyenoord 0

Wolfsberg 1, CSKA Moscow 1

Hoffenheim 2, Red Star Belgrade 0

Slovan Liberec 1, Gent 0

Matchday 2 results

AEK Athens 1, Leicester City 2

Zorya Luhansk 1, Braga 2

AC Milan 3, Sparta Prague 0

Lille 2, Celtic 2

Qarabag 1, Villarreal 2

Sivasspor 1, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2

LASK 4, Ludogorets 3

Royal Antwerp 1, Tottenham 0

CSKA Moscow 0, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Feyenoord 1, Wolfsberg 4

Red Star Belgrade 5, Slovan Liberec 1

Gent 1, Hoffenheim 4

Roma 0, CSKA-Sofia 0

CFR Cluj 1, Young Boys 1

Arsenal 3, Dundalk 0

Molde 1, Rapid Wien 0

Slavia Prague 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Nice 1, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0

Benfica 3, Standard Liege 0



Rangers 1, Lech Poznan 0

Omonoia 1, PSV Eindhoven 2

Granada 0, PAOK 0

AZ Alkmaar 4, Rijeka 1

Real Sociedad 0, Napoli 1

Matchday 3 results

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2, Bayer Leverkusen 4



Lech Poznan 3, Standard Liege 1

Benfica 3, Rangers 3

Slavia Praha 3, Nice 2

PAOK 4, PSV 1

Real Sociedad 1, AZ Alkmaar 0

Ludogorets 1, Tottenham 3

Roma 5, CFR Cluj 0

Rijeka 1, Napoli 2

Omonia 0, Granada 2

Rapid Wien 4, Dundalk 3

Sivasspor 2, Qarabag FK 0

Villarreal 4, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0

Antwerp 0, LASK 1

Dinamo Zagreb 1, Wolfsberg 0

Feyenoord 3, CSKA Moscow 1

Arsenal 4, Molde 1

Leicester City 4, Braga 0

AC Milan 0, Lille 3

Young Boys 3, CSKA Sofia 0

Hoffenheim 5, Slovan Liberec 0

Crvena zvezda 2, Gent 1

Celtic 1, Sparta Prague 4

Zorya Luhansk 1, AEK Athens 4

Matchday 4 results

CSKA-Sofia 0, Young Boys 1

Molde 0, Arsenal 3

Braga 3, Leicester City 3

AEK Athens 0, Zorya Luhansk 3

Sparta Prague 4, Celtic 1

Lille 1, AC Milan 1

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Villarreal 1

Qarabag 2, Sivasspor 3

LASK 0, Royal Antwerp 2

CSKA Moscow 0, Feyenoord 0

Wolfsberg 0, Dinamo Zagreb 3

Gent 0, Red Star Belgrade 2

Slovan Liberec 0, Hoffenheim 2

CFR Cluj 0, Roma 2

Dundalk 1, Rapid Wien 3

Bayer Leverkusen 4, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1

Nice 1, Slavia Prague 3

Standard Liege 2, Lech Poznan 1

Rangers 2, Benfica 2

PSV Eindhoven 3, PAOK 2

Granada 2, Omonoia 1

Napoli 2, Rijeka 0

AZ Alkmaar 0, Real Sociedad 0

Tottenham 4, Ludogorets 0

Matchday 5 results

AEK Athens 2, Braga 4



Zorya Luhansk 1, Leicester City 0

AC Milan 4, Celtic 2

Lille 2, Sparta Prague 1

Qarabag 1, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1

Sivasspor 0, Villarreal 1

LASK 3, Tottenham 3

Royal Antwerp 3, Ludogorets 1

CSKA Moscow 0, Wolfsberg 1

Feyenoord 0, Dinamo Zagreb 2

Red Star Belgrade 0, Hoffenheim 0

Gent 1, Slovan Liberec 2

Roma 3, Young Boys 1

CFR Cluj 0, CSKA-Sofia 0

Arsenal 4, Rapid Wien 1

Molde 3, Dundalk 1

Slavia Prague 3, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0

Nice 2, Bayer Leverkusen 3

Benfica 4, Lech Poznan 0

Rangers 3, Standard Liege 2

Omonoia 2, PAOK 1

Granada 0, PSV Eindhoven 1

AZ Alkmaar 1, Napoli 1

Real Sociedad 2, Rijeka 2

Matchday 6 results