The 2020-21 UEFA Europa League season has kicked into full gear. The big boys -- Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester, Roma, Napoli, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal -- will compete for one of Europe's most coveted prize.

Here are all the dates you need to know for this season's Europa League:

Group stage: Matchday 5

Thursday, Dec. 3

AEK Athens vs. Braga, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)



Zorya Luhansk vs. Leicester City, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

AC Milan vs. Celtic, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Lille vs. Sparta Prague, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Qarabag vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Sivasspor vs. Villarreal, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

LASK vs. Tottenham, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Royal Antwerp vs. Ludogorets, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

CSKA Moscow vs. Wolfsberg, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Feyenoord vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Red Star Belgrade vs. Hoffenheim, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Gent vs. Slovan Liberec, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Roma vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

CFR Cluj vs. CSKA-Sofia, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Arsenal vs. Rapid Wien, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Molde vs. Dundalk, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Slavia Prague vs. Hapoel Beer-Sheva, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Nice vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Benfica vs. Lech Poznan, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Rangers vs. Standard Liege, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Omonoia vs. PAOK, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Granada vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

AZ Alkmaar vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Real Sociedad vs. Rijeka, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Group stage: Matchday 6

Thursday, Dec. 10

Young Boys vs. CFR Cluj, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

CSKA-Sofia vs. Roma, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Dundalk vs. Arsenal, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Rapid Wien vs. Molde, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Slavia Prague, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva vs. Nice, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Standard Liege vs. Benfica, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Lech Poznan vs. Rangers, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

PSV Eindhoven vs. Omonoia, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

PAOK vs. Granada, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Napoli vs. Real Sociedad, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Rijeka vs. AZ Alkmaar, 12:55 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Braga vs. Zorya Luhansk, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Leicester City vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Sparta Prague vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Celtic vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. Sivasspor, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Villarreal vs. Qarabag, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Tottenham vs. Royal Antwerp, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Ludogorets vs. LASK, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Dinamo Zagreb vs. CSKA Moscow, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Wolfsberg vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Hoffenheim vs. Gent, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Slovan Liberec vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m. (CBS All Access)

Knockout stage

Round of 32 draw: Monday, Dec. 14

Round of 32, first leg: Thursday, Feb. 18

Round of 32, second leg: Thursday, Feb. 25

Round of 16 draw: Friday, Feb. 26

Round of 16, first leg: Thursday, March 11

Round of 16, second leg: Thursday, March 18

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw: Friday, March 19

Quarterfinals, first leg: Thursday, April 8

Quarterfinals, second leg: Thursday, April 15

Semifinals, first leg: Thursday, April 29

Semifinals, second leg: Thursday, May 6

Final: Wednesday, May 26 (Gdansk Stadium, Poland)

Completed matches

Matchday 1 results

Young Boys 1, Roma 2

CSKA-Sofia 0, CFR Cluj 2

Dundalk 1, Molde 2

Rapid Wien 1, Arsenal 2

Bayer Leverkusen 6, Nice 2

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 3, Slavia Prague 1

Standard Liege 0, Rangers 2

Lech Poznan 2, Benfica 4

PSV Eindhoven 1, Granada 2

PAOK 1, Omonoia 1

Napoli 0, AZ Alkmaar 1

Rijeka 0, Real Sociedad 1

Braga 3, AEK Athens 0

Leicester City 3, Zorya Luhansk 0

Sparta Prague 1, Lille 4

Celtic 1, AC Milan 3

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Qarabag 0

Villarreal 5, Sivasspor 3

Tottenham 3, LASK 0

Ludogorets 1, Royal Antwerp 2

Dinamo Zagreb 0 Feyenoord 0

Wolfsberg 1, CSKA Moscow 1

Hoffenheim 2, Red Star Belgrade 0

Slovan Liberec 1, Gent 0

Matchday 2 results

AEK Athens 1, Leicester City 2

Zorya Luhansk 1, Braga 2

AC Milan 3, Sparta Prague 0

Lille 2, Celtic 2

Qarabag 1, Villarreal 2

Sivasspor 1, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2

LASK 4, Ludogorets 3

Royal Antwerp 1, Tottenham 0

CSKA Moscow 0, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Feyenoord 1, Wolfsberg 4

Red Star Belgrade 5, Slovan Liberec 1

Gent 1, Hoffenheim 4

Roma 0, CSKA-Sofia 0

CFR Cluj 1, Young Boys 1

Arsenal 3, Dundalk 0

Molde 1, Rapid Wien 0

Slavia Prague 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Nice 1, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0

Benfica 3, Standard Liege 0



Rangers 1, Lech Poznan 0

Omonoia 1, PSV Eindhoven 2

Granada 0, PAOK 0

AZ Alkmaar 4, Rijeka 1

Real Sociedad 0, Napoli 1

Matchday 3 results

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2, Bayer Leverkusen 4



Lech Poznan 3, Standard Liege 1

Benfica 3, Rangers 3

Slavia Praha 3, Nice 2

PAOK 4, PSV 1

Real Sociedad 1, AZ Alkmaar 0

Ludogorets 1, Tottenham 3

Roma 5, CFR Cluj 0

Rijeka 1, Napoli 2

Omonia 0, Granada 2

Rapid Wien 4, Dundalk 3

Sivasspor 2, Qarabag FK 0

Villarreal 4, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0

Antwerp 0, LASK 1

Dinamo Zagreb 1, Wolfsberg 0

Feyenoord 3, CSKA Moscow 1

Arsenal 4, Molde 1

Leicester City 4, Braga 0

AC Milan 0, Lille 3

Young Boys 3, CSKA Sofia 0

Hoffenheim 5, Slovan Liberec 0

Crvena zvezda 2, Gent 1

Celtic 1, Sparta Prague 4

Zorya Luhansk 1, AEK Athens 4

Matchday 4 results