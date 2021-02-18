The 2020-21 UEFA Europa League season resumed on Thursday. Most of the competition's big names -- like Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester, Roma, Napoli, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal -- have all advanced to the round of 32. Joining them in the knockout stage are the likes of Manchester United, Ajax, Red Bull Salzburg, who all finished third in their respective Champions League groups. We should be in for a thrilling knockout stage.

You can stream every group stage and knockout stage match on CBS All Access (which will soon be rebranded to Paramount+).

"The Golazo Show," the live whip-around program featuring every goal from every match with host Nico Cantor, will continue for the Europa League for the round of 32 and round of 16. "The Golazo Show" is available streaming on CBS All Access and CBS Sports Network throughout both rounds. The show will air at 1 p.m. ET each matchday, with pre-match coverage beginning at noon.

So who should you back in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 matches? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see this week's best bets for the UEFA Europa League, all from the European soccer insider who's generated over $16,900 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season!

Here are all the dates and info you need to know for this season's Europa League knockout stage:

Round of 32

Thursday, Feb. 18

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Leg 2: Tottenham vs. Wolfsberger, 12 p.m. ET (CBS All Access)

Thursday, Feb. 25

Round of 16

The draw determining the round of 16 matchups will take place on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, on CBS Sports HQ and CBS All Access. The first legs of the quarterfinal will be played on Thursday, March 11 and the second legs will be played on Thursday, March 18. All round of 16 matches will air on Paramount+.

Quarterfinals

The draw for the quarterfinals will take place on Friday, March 19, on CBS Sports HQ and Paramount+. The first legs of the quarterfinal will be played on Thursday, April 8. The second legs will be played on Thursday, April 15. All quarterfinal matches will air on Paramount+.

Semifinals

The first legs of the semifinal round will be played on Thursday, April 29 and the second legs will be played on Thursday, May 6.

Thursday, April 29



Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)

Leg 1: TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)

Thursday, May 6

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)

Leg 2: TBD vs. TBD (Paramount+)



Final

The UEFA Europa League final will be played on Wednesday, May 26 at Gdansk City Stadium in Poland at 3 p.m. ET. The match will be streaming on Paramount+. The semifinal draw on March 19 will determine the designated "home" team.

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Completed matches

Matchday 1 results

Young Boys 1, Roma 2

CSKA-Sofia 0, CFR Cluj 2

Dundalk 1, Molde 2

Rapid Wien 1, Arsenal 2

Bayer Leverkusen 6, Nice 2

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 3, Slavia Prague 1

Standard Liege 0, Rangers 2

Lech Poznan 2, Benfica 4

PSV Eindhoven 1, Granada 2

PAOK 1, Omonoia 1

Napoli 0, AZ Alkmaar 1

Rijeka 0, Real Sociedad 1

Braga 3, AEK Athens 0

Leicester City 3, Zorya Luhansk 0

Sparta Prague 1, Lille 4

Celtic 1, AC Milan 3

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Qarabag 0

Villarreal 5, Sivasspor 3

Tottenham 3, LASK 0

Ludogorets 1, Royal Antwerp 2

Dinamo Zagreb 0 Feyenoord 0

Wolfsberg 1, CSKA Moscow 1

Hoffenheim 2, Red Star Belgrade 0

Slovan Liberec 1, Gent 0

Matchday 2 results

AEK Athens 1, Leicester City 2

Zorya Luhansk 1, Braga 2

AC Milan 3, Sparta Prague 0

Lille 2, Celtic 2

Qarabag 1, Villarreal 2

Sivasspor 1, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2

LASK 4, Ludogorets 3

Royal Antwerp 1, Tottenham 0

CSKA Moscow 0, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Feyenoord 1, Wolfsberg 4

Red Star Belgrade 5, Slovan Liberec 1

Gent 1, Hoffenheim 4

Roma 0, CSKA-Sofia 0

CFR Cluj 1, Young Boys 1

Arsenal 3, Dundalk 0

Molde 1, Rapid Wien 0

Slavia Prague 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Nice 1, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0

Benfica 3, Standard Liege 0



Rangers 1, Lech Poznan 0

Omonoia 1, PSV Eindhoven 2

Granada 0, PAOK 0

AZ Alkmaar 4, Rijeka 1

Real Sociedad 0, Napoli 1

Matchday 3 results

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2, Bayer Leverkusen 4



Lech Poznan 3, Standard Liege 1

Benfica 3, Rangers 3

Slavia Praha 3, Nice 2

PAOK 4, PSV 1

Real Sociedad 1, AZ Alkmaar 0

Ludogorets 1, Tottenham 3

Roma 5, CFR Cluj 0

Rijeka 1, Napoli 2

Omonia 0, Granada 2

Rapid Wien 4, Dundalk 3

Sivasspor 2, Qarabag FK 0

Villarreal 4, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0

Antwerp 0, LASK 1

Dinamo Zagreb 1, Wolfsberg 0

Feyenoord 3, CSKA Moscow 1

Arsenal 4, Molde 1

Leicester City 4, Braga 0

AC Milan 0, Lille 3

Young Boys 3, CSKA Sofia 0

Hoffenheim 5, Slovan Liberec 0

Crvena zvezda 2, Gent 1

Celtic 1, Sparta Prague 4

Zorya Luhansk 1, AEK Athens 4

Matchday 4 results

CSKA-Sofia 0, Young Boys 1

Molde 0, Arsenal 3

Braga 3, Leicester City 3

AEK Athens 0, Zorya Luhansk 3

Sparta Prague 4, Celtic 1

Lille 1, AC Milan 1

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Villarreal 1

Qarabag 2, Sivasspor 3

LASK 0, Royal Antwerp 2

CSKA Moscow 0, Feyenoord 0

Wolfsberg 0, Dinamo Zagreb 3

Gent 0, Red Star Belgrade 2

Slovan Liberec 0, Hoffenheim 2

CFR Cluj 0, Roma 2

Dundalk 1, Rapid Wien 3

Bayer Leverkusen 4, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1

Nice 1, Slavia Prague 3

Standard Liege 2, Lech Poznan 1

Rangers 2, Benfica 2

PSV Eindhoven 3, PAOK 2

Granada 2, Omonoia 1

Napoli 2, Rijeka 0

AZ Alkmaar 0, Real Sociedad 0

Tottenham 4, Ludogorets 0

Matchday 5 results

AEK Athens 2, Braga 4



Zorya Luhansk 1, Leicester City 0

AC Milan 4, Celtic 2

Lille 2, Sparta Prague 1

Qarabag 1, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1

Sivasspor 0, Villarreal 1

LASK 3, Tottenham 3

Royal Antwerp 3, Ludogorets 1

CSKA Moscow 0, Wolfsberg 1

Feyenoord 0, Dinamo Zagreb 2

Red Star Belgrade 0, Hoffenheim 0

Gent 1, Slovan Liberec 2

Roma 3, Young Boys 1

CFR Cluj 0, CSKA-Sofia 0

Arsenal 4, Rapid Wien 1

Molde 3, Dundalk 1

Slavia Prague 3, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0

Nice 2, Bayer Leverkusen 3

Benfica 4, Lech Poznan 0

Rangers 3, Standard Liege 2

Omonoia 2, PAOK 1

Granada 0, PSV Eindhoven 1

AZ Alkmaar 1, Napoli 1

Real Sociedad 2, Rijeka 2

Matchday 6 results