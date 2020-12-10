The 2020-21 UEFA Europa League season has kicked into full gear. The big boys -- Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester, Roma, Napoli, Benfica, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal -- have all advanced from the group stage. In come Manchester United, Ajax, Red Bull Salzburg and a few other teams from the Champions League after finishing third in their respective group. We should be in for a thrilling knockout stage.

Here are all the dates you need to know for this season's Europa League:

Group stage: Matchday 6

Thursday, Dec. 10

Young Boys 2, CFR Cluj 1

CSKA-Sofia 3, Roma 1

Dundalk 2, Arsenal 4

Rapid Wien 2, Molde 2

Bayer Leverkusen 4, Slavia Prague 0

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1, Nice 0

Standard Liege 2, Benfica 2

Lech Poznan 0, Rangers 2

PSV Eindhoven 4, Omonoia 0

PAOK 0, Granada 0

Napoli 1, Real Sociedad 1

Rijeka 2, AZ Alkmaar 1

Braga 2, Zorya Luhansk 0

Leicester City 2, AEK Athens 0

Sparta Prague 0, AC Milan 1

Celtic 3, Lille 2

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Sivasspor 0

Villarreal vs. Qarabag -- POSTPONED

Tottenham 2, Royal Antwerp 0

Ludogorets 1, LASK 3

Dinamo Zagreb 3, CSKA Moscow 1

Wolfsberg 1, Feyenoord 0

Hoffenheim 4, Gent 1

Slovan Liberec 0, Red Star Belgrade 0

Knockout stage

Round of 32 draw: Monday, Dec. 14

Round of 32, first leg: Thursday, Feb. 18

Round of 32, second leg: Thursday, Feb. 25

Round of 16 draw: Friday, Feb. 26

Round of 16, first leg: Thursday, March 11

Round of 16, second leg: Thursday, March 18

Quarterfinal and semifinal draw: Friday, March 19

Quarterfinals, first leg: Thursday, April 8

Quarterfinals, second leg: Thursday, April 15

Semifinals, first leg: Thursday, April 29

Semifinals, second leg: Thursday, May 6

Final: Wednesday, May 26 (Gdansk Stadium, Poland)

Completed matches

Matchday 1 results

Young Boys 1, Roma 2

CSKA-Sofia 0, CFR Cluj 2

Dundalk 1, Molde 2

Rapid Wien 1, Arsenal 2

Bayer Leverkusen 6, Nice 2

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 3, Slavia Prague 1

Standard Liege 0, Rangers 2

Lech Poznan 2, Benfica 4

PSV Eindhoven 1, Granada 2

PAOK 1, Omonoia 1

Napoli 0, AZ Alkmaar 1

Rijeka 0, Real Sociedad 1

Braga 3, AEK Athens 0

Leicester City 3, Zorya Luhansk 0

Sparta Prague 1, Lille 4

Celtic 1, AC Milan 3

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Qarabag 0

Villarreal 5, Sivasspor 3

Tottenham 3, LASK 0

Ludogorets 1, Royal Antwerp 2

Dinamo Zagreb 0 Feyenoord 0

Wolfsberg 1, CSKA Moscow 1

Hoffenheim 2, Red Star Belgrade 0

Slovan Liberec 1, Gent 0

Matchday 2 results

AEK Athens 1, Leicester City 2

Zorya Luhansk 1, Braga 2

AC Milan 3, Sparta Prague 0

Lille 2, Celtic 2

Qarabag 1, Villarreal 2

Sivasspor 1, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2

LASK 4, Ludogorets 3

Royal Antwerp 1, Tottenham 0

CSKA Moscow 0, Dinamo Zagreb 0

Feyenoord 1, Wolfsberg 4

Red Star Belgrade 5, Slovan Liberec 1

Gent 1, Hoffenheim 4

Roma 0, CSKA-Sofia 0

CFR Cluj 1, Young Boys 1

Arsenal 3, Dundalk 0

Molde 1, Rapid Wien 0

Slavia Prague 1, Bayer Leverkusen 0

Nice 1, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 0

Benfica 3, Standard Liege 0



Rangers 1, Lech Poznan 0

Omonoia 1, PSV Eindhoven 2

Granada 0, PAOK 0

AZ Alkmaar 4, Rijeka 1

Real Sociedad 0, Napoli 1

Matchday 3 results

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2, Bayer Leverkusen 4



Lech Poznan 3, Standard Liege 1

Benfica 3, Rangers 3

Slavia Praha 3, Nice 2

PAOK 4, PSV 1

Real Sociedad 1, AZ Alkmaar 0

Ludogorets 1, Tottenham 3

Roma 5, CFR Cluj 0

Rijeka 1, Napoli 2

Omonia 0, Granada 2

Rapid Wien 4, Dundalk 3

Sivasspor 2, Qarabag FK 0

Villarreal 4, Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0

Antwerp 0, LASK 1

Dinamo Zagreb 1, Wolfsberg 0

Feyenoord 3, CSKA Moscow 1

Arsenal 4, Molde 1

Leicester City 4, Braga 0

AC Milan 0, Lille 3

Young Boys 3, CSKA Sofia 0

Hoffenheim 5, Slovan Liberec 0

Crvena zvezda 2, Gent 1

Celtic 1, Sparta Prague 4

Zorya Luhansk 1, AEK Athens 4

Matchday 4 results

CSKA-Sofia 0, Young Boys 1

Molde 0, Arsenal 3

Braga 3, Leicester City 3

AEK Athens 0, Zorya Luhansk 3

Sparta Prague 4, Celtic 1

Lille 1, AC Milan 1

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1, Villarreal 1

Qarabag 2, Sivasspor 3

LASK 0, Royal Antwerp 2

CSKA Moscow 0, Feyenoord 0

Wolfsberg 0, Dinamo Zagreb 3

Gent 0, Red Star Belgrade 2

Slovan Liberec 0, Hoffenheim 2

CFR Cluj 0, Roma 2

Dundalk 1, Rapid Wien 3

Bayer Leverkusen 4, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1

Nice 1, Slavia Prague 3

Standard Liege 2, Lech Poznan 1

Rangers 2, Benfica 2

PSV Eindhoven 3, PAOK 2

Granada 2, Omonoia 1

Napoli 2, Rijeka 0

AZ Alkmaar 0, Real Sociedad 0

Tottenham 4, Ludogorets 0

Matchday 5 results